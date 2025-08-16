This Underrated Shade-Loving Perennial Is Deer-Resistant And Made For Moist Gardens

A shady garden can be an oasis that provides a wonderful place to relax and enjoy the outdoors even when it's hot outside. While there are many ways to keep cool in the summer while still enjoying your backyard – like wearing sunglasses and neck coolers — you can also trying growing trees, flowers, and other plants that grow beautifully in shady areas where you can stay out of the sun. There is no reason to let shade stop you from having the dream garden you have always wanted full of creativity and style. One underrated perennial that is ideal for your shady, moist garden is the leopard plant (Farfugium japonicum).

If you're looking for the perfect deer-resistant flowers in your yard, consider the unique-looking leopard plant. The shape of its large, glossy leaves is why it's also called the "tractor seat plant," since they look just like the seat of an old tractor. The small, bright yellow flowers that bloom are a great contrast to the deep green leaves and add a burst of color that brightens any garden. And best of all, deer tend to avoid munching on this herbaceous perennial.

This amazing plant typically blooms in mid-summer to late summer when a lot of other flowers have finished blooming for the season, and typically prefers U.S. Hardiness Zones 7 through 10. In warmer winter areas, the leaves will stay green all winter long — but in temperatures lower than 20 degrees, it will die to the ground and then come back the following spring. If you've got boggy areas in your yard, know that the leopard plant is tolerant of wet soil.