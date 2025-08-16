The Highly Poisonous Weed You'll Want To Keep Out Of Your Yard

There are plenty of plants that could be growing in your yard that you might not know are deadly. If you haven't heard of jimsonweed, you may have heard of one or more of its other names: Datura stramonium (also referred to as "datura"), moonflower, and thornapple. A nightshade plant related to tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers, jimsonweed (and all of these plants) contain the alkaloid solanine — a compound that can lead to an upset stomach in some people, even in the smaller amounts found in edible nightshade fruits and vegetables.

Beyond solanine, jimsonweed also contains tropane alkaloids, which make it a hallucinogen with other psychoactive effects. Ingesting parts of this plant can lead to an overdose that may kill the person — which is precisely why you want to keep it out of your yard. Along with that, nightshade plants can also prove deadly to raspberry bushes you might have planted in your garden.

The first step to getting rid of jimsonweed is being able to spot it. These plants tend to grow in places that get little attention — think along ditches, in pastures, in wooded areas, and in all of those neglected places you probably don't mow regularly. An annual that blooms in the summer, jimsonweed produces distinctive white, spade-shaped leaves that smell like rot when crushed when it's young. As it matures into adulthood, the veiny leaves begin to grow spiked edges.