The Hibiscus-Like Flower That'll Liven Up A Shady Garden With An Array Of Wildlife

If your yard has more shade than sunlight, you can still have a beautiful garden full of wildlife, gorgeous flowers, and a variety of plants and trees. All it takes to have a beautiful shady garden space are the right type of flowers, a shade-loving ground cover for extra color, and trees that thrive in darker conditions. Luckily, there are a lot of them to choose from.

One type of flower that will add more color to your garden and attract hummingbirds is the shade-tolerating Turk's cap (Malvaviscus arboreus). This gorgeous perennial is native to Texas and Central America. The striking plant features bright red tube-like flowers — similar to hibiscus — that are magnets to hummingbirds and other pollinators. It's the perfect addition to a shady garden space and because it's easy to grow, Turk's cap is ideal for newbie gardeners. The flowers will eventually give way to tiny fruits, further attracting small mammals, birds, and beneficial insects to your yard.

Other common names for Turk's cap include sleeping hibiscus, manzanita, bleeding heart, wax mallow, and Mexican apple. Be sure not to confuse Malvaviscus arboreus with a couple of other flowers that may be called "Turk's cap." Malvaviscus penduliflorus, for instance, is native to Mexico and grows downward rather than straight up. Lilium superbum, also known as Turk cap's lily, isn't even in the same family. Knowing the scientific name Malvaviscus arboreus will prevent you from getting the wrong flower.