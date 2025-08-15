Why You Should Reconsider Trying The Salt Method For Getting Rid Of Ticks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ticks can be a big headache for anyone spending time outside — even if it's in your own backyard. Given that ticks spread several dangerous diseases to people and pets, it is only prudent to try your best to avoid being bitten. When it comes to ensuring outdoor living spaces remain tick-free, some people advocate using salt around your lawn, garden, and house as a chemical-free pest repellent. While studies have show that salt and saltwater solutions have some level of lethality against ticks, the reason you should reconsider trying the salt method for getting rid of ticks is the same reason you should avoid using salt to kill weeds or as an ice melt: Excessive salt can harm lawns, gardens, and pets, as well as damage the concrete and wood around your home.

Whether its with our bodies, our lawns, or gardens, salt has both potential benefits and perils. When it comes to using salt to get rid of ticks, the amount required on a daily basis would inevitably cause harm to the grass in your yard and the infrastructure around your house it comes in contact with, such as concrete sidewalks and driveways, wooden decks, and metal drains. Too much salt will lead to dead spots in your lawn. It can also stain and discolor concrete. What's more, even studies that find saltwater is effective in killing ticks and their eggs argue it is far less effective than other solutions. So all the potential damage done could be for naught anyway.