The Biggest Rookie Budgeting Mistake That's Costing You More On Your Hiking Trip

The best way to avoid unexpected expenses is to make a checklist of all the gear you need, food and drink, and trip-specific items such as transportation and permits. This same list can be used to help keep track when you need to replace or update your gear. It can also used as a packing list to ensure you don't forget anything, which is one of the biggest hiking packing mistakes to avoid.

Starting with the basics, you need a backpack or sling-bag, hiking shoes or boots, seasonally appropriate clothing, compass, first aid kit, flashlight or headlamp, and a knife or multitool. These items are necessary for everything from a day hike to a multi-day through-hike. Food and water also must be taken on every trip, the amount of each will need to be adjusted for the length of the trip. Many hikers opt to carry a filtration device such as the LifeStraw personal water filter in their pack at all times to ensure they have a safe supply of drinking water.

When it comes to trip-specific expenses, start with transportation. This is often overlooked, especially on short trips. However, whether it be $5 or $500, you need to include it in your budget. You also need to consider additional fees such as parking and park entry fees. It is also important to find out ahead of time if you need a hiking permit or regional trail and park pass. On overnight trips, you also need to consider accommodation expenses, whether that's for a camping permit for staying along the trail or a nearby hotel room. After adding everything up, it's wise to throw in a little emergency stash just in case any unforeseen expenses arise.