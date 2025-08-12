Combine These Two Kitchen Staples To Keep Coyotes Out Of Your Yard

Raccoons, rats, and other scavengers can be hard to evict from your yard because they'll eat almost anything. Coyotes aren't much different. These hungry howlers are drawn to fruit that's fallen off of trees, easy-to-access garbage cans, and food scraps in compost piles. Small, unleashed dogs and wandering cats are also at risk of becoming a coyote's dinner. If you suspect that a coyote has been scoping out your property, nip the problem in the bud before the animal adds your yard to its list of favorite scavenging spots. Two of the best tools for banishing coyotes might already be in your pantry. These ingredients are vinegar and Tabasco sauce.

To make a repellant strong enough to boot coyotes from your yard, combine an entire bottle of Tabasco sauce with an entire bottle of distilled white vine vinegar. The amount of vinegar isn't as important as the potency. Make sure it contains at least 5% acetic acid. Avoid getting Tabasco sauce on your skin or in your eyes as it's likely to sting. To be on the safe side, you might want to wear gloves and goggles while preparing this solution. Once your concoction is ready, spray it near trash bins and other areas that coyotes might be visiting in their quest to find food. While you're at it, remove food and secure trash can lids to make your yard less appealing to coyotes. If you see a coyote, do not panic – instead, scare it off by shouting at it and waving your arms.