A good backpack for hiking is a critical piece of gear when you're out on the trail. The right pack will allow you to carry extra clothes, essentials you need in case of an emergency, and various other items that let you to have a safe and comfortable hike. However, it does you no good to pack these items if they get soaking wet along the way. While a waterproof backpack may be the obvious choice to avoid this problem, this piece of equipment is outside the budget constraints for many hikers, as they're typically quite expensive. But there is an affordable alternative to purchasing a waterproof hiking backpack — using basic items such as trash bags to waterproof the one you have or a less expensive, non-waterproof model you buy.

That's right — you can waterproof a standard backpack by utilizing materials you likely already have at home. Even if you need to pick up a few things to complete your waterproof upgrades, none of the necessary items are very costly, certainly not to the point that DIYing a waterproof backpack equals the cost of buying a new one. Using a combination of trash bags, zippered storage bags, waterproofing sprays, and wax, you can ensure all your clothing and equipment stays safe and dry.