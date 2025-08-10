An Affordable Alternative To Purchasing A Waterproof Hiking Backpack
A good backpack for hiking is a critical piece of gear when you're out on the trail. The right pack will allow you to carry extra clothes, essentials you need in case of an emergency, and various other items that let you to have a safe and comfortable hike. However, it does you no good to pack these items if they get soaking wet along the way. While a waterproof backpack may be the obvious choice to avoid this problem, this piece of equipment is outside the budget constraints for many hikers, as they're typically quite expensive. But there is an affordable alternative to purchasing a waterproof hiking backpack — using basic items such as trash bags to waterproof the one you have or a less expensive, non-waterproof model you buy.
That's right — you can waterproof a standard backpack by utilizing materials you likely already have at home. Even if you need to pick up a few things to complete your waterproof upgrades, none of the necessary items are very costly, certainly not to the point that DIYing a waterproof backpack equals the cost of buying a new one. Using a combination of trash bags, zippered storage bags, waterproofing sprays, and wax, you can ensure all your clothing and equipment stays safe and dry.
How to waterproof your backpack
To begin waterproofing your backpack, start by adding some water resistance to the outer shell. This can be done by applying a water-repelling spray, such as Scotchgard Outdoor Water Shield. To do this, make sure the pack is in a well-ventilated area, thoroughly coat it with the repellent, and allow it to dry completely. For canvas and cotton backpacks, you can also use beeswax as a waterproofing material. Beeswax can be purchased in a ready-to-rub-on form, or you can purchase a bar, rub it onto the material, then heat the wax layer with a hair dryer so it soaks into the backpack. In both instances, it's also a good idea to apply a seam sealer like Gear Aid Seam Grip to make sure water doesn't find it's way in through the seams.
Moving on to the inside of the pack, you can use a large trash bag or dry bag inserted into the main compartment to ensure the items inside remain 100% dry. Plus, dry bags have the advantage in that they can be completely sealed. However, they are more expensive and heavier. If you do go with a trash bag, use one of good quality. Compactor bags are ideal due to their thickness and tear-resistance. Regardless of what you use on the inside, you should always carry a large trash bag that you can utilize as a rain cover in the event of a downpour. Additionally, you can utilize a various sizes of zipper storage bags to line the inside of any external pockets on your pack.