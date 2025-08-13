A Lesser-Known Herb That'll Help Improve Your Garden Soil's Health

To successfully grow healthy vegetables and flowers in your garden, you need to start with healthy soil. Well-draining loamy soil is usually the favorite of most vegetables. You can easily test your garden soil with the help of an old Mason jar to find out what type you have in your garden. Test kits can also often detect the pH and the levels of the three main elements found in the soil: Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

One of the most common deficiencies in soil is lack of nitrogen. One of the ways you can tell if your garden is lacking in nitrogen is by looking for weak harvests, plants with yellowing leaves, and stunted vegetable growth. If you want to improve the health of your soil, look for plants that add nitrogen to your garden soil – like a helpful herb known as fenugreek.

Although fenugreek isn't as common in the U.S. as other herbs, it offers a host of benefits to the garden and has been referred to as "green manure" due to its amazing benefits. Fenugreek improves the soil's fertility and structure with its roots which grow deep, breaking up the soil and improving drainage. Another benefit of this nitrogen-fixing herb is that it can thrive in low-quality soil, and then turn around and improve it for other plants — making it a great cover crop. It can act as a natural pest repellent, too, which helps maintain a healthy ecosystem in the garden.