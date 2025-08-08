Add Some Style To Your Outdoor Space With Repurposed Liquor Bottles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it was a couple of bottles of champagne from New Year's Eve or a fancy bottle of cognac you couldn't let go of when it was empty, there are all sorts of interesting things you can create with repurposed liquor bottles. If you enjoy late nights on the patio or in the pergola, a DIY torch may be just the thing you're looking for. While creating a light from an empty glass bottle may seem like a daunting task, there are plenty of easy ways to accomplish this craft. Another benefit of this fun and easy DIY project is that you can use citronella in your torches, a soothing scent that helps keep the bugs away. This project also offers an excellent idea for lighting the tables at an outdoor wedding.

So, if you have some glass bottles lying around and you've been trying to think of something to do with them, we're about to give you the plans you need to create some outdoor torch lights to help light up your night. The more variety of bottles you have, the more creative your lighted display can be, as well. So, don't worry if your bottles match or not — the rustic look doesn't require matching pairs.