Add Some Style To Your Outdoor Space With Repurposed Liquor Bottles
Whether it was a couple of bottles of champagne from New Year's Eve or a fancy bottle of cognac you couldn't let go of when it was empty, there are all sorts of interesting things you can create with repurposed liquor bottles. If you enjoy late nights on the patio or in the pergola, a DIY torch may be just the thing you're looking for. While creating a light from an empty glass bottle may seem like a daunting task, there are plenty of easy ways to accomplish this craft. Another benefit of this fun and easy DIY project is that you can use citronella in your torches, a soothing scent that helps keep the bugs away. This project also offers an excellent idea for lighting the tables at an outdoor wedding.
So, if you have some glass bottles lying around and you've been trying to think of something to do with them, we're about to give you the plans you need to create some outdoor torch lights to help light up your night. The more variety of bottles you have, the more creative your lighted display can be, as well. So, don't worry if your bottles match or not — the rustic look doesn't require matching pairs.
DIY your liquor bottles into patio torches with a few simple steps
When it comes to collecting the supplies you'll need for this project, you can save a lot of time and effort by ordering a premade kit, like the EricX Light Wine Bottle Torch Kit. These kits include everything you need except the fuel and bottles. If you want to collect every individual part of these kits yourself, you'll need the following: torch wicks, a copper cap, and copper couplings that have a dimple stop in the right size to fit snugly in your bottle tops. You may also need some plumber's tape to help hold the copper coupling in place if you didn't find the exact size for your bottle opening.
Before you put the torch parts into your bottle, you may want to add some embellishments. You can use fish tank gravel, dried flowers from your garden, or both. If your bottle is on the lighter side, the gravel will add some weight to make it more stable as well. You'll also want a funnel to get your torch fuel into the bottle. Once you put in the coupling, citronella oil, and wick, you can light your torch. Be sure you don't overfill the oil, but do make sure there's enough to wet the wick well enough that the fuel will start burning quickly. You'll use the copper cap to put the flame out when you're done using your unique DIY outdoor light. If you're using these torches to help repel mosquitoes, as an added bonus, try planting some citronella grass, too, to keep pests at bay.