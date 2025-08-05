Keep Mosquitoes Away With The Help Of Toothpaste And Toilet Paper

The first step is to layer a length of toilet paper by folding it over itself three times. Then twist it tight like a braid or rope. Once you've completed that step, you coat the toilet paper with a healthy squeeze toothpaste. Any brand should do the job, but you might consider wearing latex gloves since it's going to get a little messy. Rub the toothpaste along the length of your TP wick. Then, you'll need an empty bottle. It's a good idea to remove any paper labels that might singe or catch fire. Place your toilet paper rope in the bottle and light the hanging end. The final step is perhaps the most important: Blow out the flame. The goal is for the rope to smolder not burn, because you want it to smoke for as long as possible. Besides, for safety purposes, you don't want an open flame hanging down. The slow-burning paper should repel pests like mosquitoes that shy away from smoke. And the toothpaste? It's there so you're not dining within the smell of burning toilet paper.

There are plenty of ways to repel mosquitoes using strong aromas as well. For example, you can use essential oils like peppermint, lemon eucalyptus, and cinnamon.Remember that some oils, like peppermint oil, are toxic to cats and dogs. It's also important to consider reasons why your yard might be swarmed with mosquitoes, such as standing water. There are several types of mosquitos that are particularly dangerous, and can spread disease, so you should make sure to install proper irrigation, perhaps adding a French drain, to avoid creating persistent pools in your yard.