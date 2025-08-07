Try Martha Stewart's Transplanting Method For Thriving Hydrangeas

Root teasing sounds a bit dramatic, but it's really just a smart gardening move. Also called root scoring or root pruning, this technique encourages new growth. It works by breaking up dense or circling roots that form when a plant stays too long in its nursery pot. When you remove a hydrangea from its container, take a moment to inspect the root ball. If the roots are coiled or matted, gently tease them apart with your fingers or a blunt tool like a chopstick. This loosening encourages the roots to grow outward instead of continuing in a constricted circle, which means better access to soil nutrients and faster establishment in your garden.

If the root ball is especially tight, you may need to go a step further. Using a clean, sharp knife or pruning shears, make a few shallow vertical cuts about ½ inch deep around the sides and bottom of the root mass. This root scoring triggers the plant to produce fresh roots from those cut points. You can also trim away any damaged or excessively long roots while you're at it. For a final prep step, consider soaking the root ball in water for 15 to 30 minutes to fully rehydrate it before planting in an optimal spot in your garden. Once the plant is in the ground at the correct depth, water deeply and mulch around the base to retain moisture. You should water your hydrangeas often (about three times a week) for optimal growth. A little root prep at the beginning can lead to lush, thriving hydrangeas down the road, and that's an outcome Martha Stewart would approve of.