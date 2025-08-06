A Common Nutsedge Removal Trick You May Want To Avoid

It doesn't matter if they are in your lawn, in your gravel driveway, or in your flower beds; weeds are not appealing, and getting rid of them is even less appealing. There aren't many gardeners out there who are raring to go weed the garden or yard. Whether you are using this mowing technique as an effective way to control pesky weeds or keeping your gravel areas weed-free with these simple tips & tricks, weeding is a part of gardening that has to be done.

Nutsedge is a common weed that can cause some problems when it comes to removal, due to the fact that most traditional lawn herbicides aren't effective at killing it. To add insult to injury, nutsedge is a perennial, so even if it dies off in the fall, the rhizomes and the tubers make it through the winter to come back in the spring. While there are many suggested removal hacks for getting rid of nutsedge, one removal trick that you may want to avoid in your quest to remove this annoying and persistent weed is using hydrogen peroxide.

While hydrogen peroxide can possibly kill some weeds, it is very important that it is used correctly. The 3% concentration usually sold in stores is not very effective at killing weeds on any long-term basis. The biggest problem, however, is that it is not selective, and can also kill grass, plants, and organisms you don't want to kill. Another issue with peroxide, like a lot of natural methods, is that while it may kill the weed above ground, it usually doesn't kill the roots, so the nutsedge just grows back.