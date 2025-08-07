We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a humid area of the country, odds are you end up dealing with moss growing on bricks, sidewalks, and driveways. This is especially true if those surfaces are in places that receive little or no direct sunlight during the day. Combating moss in these areas can seem like a never-ending battle. However, you can utilize a common household staple to help you get the upper hand in the battle against moss. Spraying surfaces with vinegar is a must-try trick for removing moss from your driveways and bricks.

Beyond just changing the aesthetics of your home and yard, moss poses a variety of dangers to both you and your property. For one, it can make the surfaces quite slippery, making it hazardous to walk on sidewalks, yard stones, patios, or driveways on which it grows. Over time, it can also damage your brick. It does this over time by trapping moisture, which compromises the structural integrity of the brick. Additionally, it can cause stains and discoloration on our brick surfaces.

To prevent these issues and reclaim your brick structures from a mossy invasion, vinegar is a powerful ally. Not only is it great for treating moss, but it is just one of many uses for vinegar in your lawn and garden. Among other things, vinegar keeps pests out of yards and can be used as a natural weed killer. By using vinegar to clean moss from your bricks and driveway, you are likely to enjoy some other ancillary benefits as well.