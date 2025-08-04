Keep Woodpeckers Off Your Trees With The Help Of A Kitchen Staple

Many homeowners use a variety of clever tips to attract bug-eating birds, like woodpeckers, to their yard, because they are good at keeping the bug problem under control. One way you know you've succeeded in bringing more woodpeckers around is their pecking and drumming behaviors. All that noise is made for three main reasons: They're looking for food, they're making nests to have babies, or they are signaling dominance over the territory while looking for a mate. Although there is a great reason to let woodpeckers drill holes into some trees — allowing hummingbirds to access sap among other reasons — there may be certain trees that you don't want them to bother. You can keep woodpeckers off of these trees with a common kitchen staple: aluminum foil. Woodpeckers don't like shiny, reflective things so hanging strips of aluminum foil in the trees, or wrapping the trunks, will deter them from pecking on those trees without causing the birds any harm.

It may relieve you to know that woodpeckers don't usually do severe damage to trees. If the trees are healthy to begin with, most of them can handle the pecking and drumming that woodpeckers subject them to. Since much of their pecking is to get insects, if you notice woodpeckers are hanging around one specific tree, you can be confident that the tree has insects they want. If you can address the bug problem and get rid of them, the woodpeckers will no longer bother that tree. In the meantime, pull out that roll of foil from the kitchen.