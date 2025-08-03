The Kitchen Staple That'll Help Keep Pigeons Out Of Your Yard

There are several territorial birds you don't want visiting your feeders, particularly blue jays and house sparrows. Though these species generally aren't a problem in the wild, they drive other birds away with their aggressive behavior. Then there are birds that shouldn't visit your property at all. These are creatures that make huge messes and spread disease. European starlings are a common nuisance, but don't overlook pigeon problems. You may not want pigeons in your yard because they carry other pests such as fleas and ticks. Pigeons and their droppings can also harbor E. coli and Listeria bacteria, as well as the pathogens that cause serious illnesses in humans, specifically cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis, and psittacosis. Plus, pigeon poo is smelly and corrosive. Preventing it is much better than cleaning it up. Pigeon nests can wreak havoc on your property, too, jamming up gutters and creating fire hazards in chimneys. To keep these problems from appearing in your yard, invest in a bottle of vinegar.

Pigeons are typically drawn to environments where food is plentiful, and they're not very fussy about what they eat. While the smell of food may bring them into your yard, the smell of fermentation may drive them away. Pigeons seem to dislike vinegar's scent because it's quite potent. This is probably why they steer clear of peppermint oil and garlic, too. Whether you mix vinegar with these ingredients or use it on its own, repeated applications may be necessary to remind pigeons that they're not welcome on your property.