How To Turn Your Old Trash Can Into A Simple Rain Barrel For Your Yard

Barrels designed specifically for rain collection can be somewhat pricey, often retailing for more than $100. They can also be kind of bulky and immobile, with no wheels or handles to help move them around when partly full. Instead, take a look at that extra trash can that's been sitting around. Many communities have upgraded their systems and switched to city-supplied trash and recycle bins designed to fit the grabber arm on their collection trucks. As a result, those old, non-standard trash cans you used before the local upgrade might be stacked in a corner of the yard or behind the garage, awaiting some project that might require them. Why not repurpose one as a rain barrel? After all, rain water is better for plants than distilled water or hard water since it contains trace minerals and it's free. Collecting rainwater also helps you avoid major mistakes when watering the garden, too, making sure you have additional water when you need it.

Transforming a trash can into a rain barrel can be as simple as setting the can somewhere in the yard to collect water, turning the lid upside down and adding holes to help funnel water into the can. But added elements improve upon that concept. The best thing about a trash-can rain barrel is it's very customizable, allowing you to upgrade it with mesh to keep bugs and debris out, or a spigot near the bottom for easier water access and overflow drain near the top. The ease of the project is up to you, and you can always tinker with your DIY rain barrel to improve it over time. And remember to wait awhile if your barrel's just filled up: watering is one of the things you shouldn't do to your garden after a heavy rain.