Grow Bountiful Strawberries In Your Garden With A Clever Pruning Trick

Pruning is an important part of keeping your strawberries healthy, and the process isn't particularly complicated. If they are planted in the ground, you want to keep control of the runners as they can cover a lot of ground quickly. Cut off any runners you don't need, so this can directs the plants' energy to developing fruit instead foliage. You should leave some runners on the plant so you can use them as cuttings later. Train them by pressing the ends into the soil where you want them to form new roots, which will create a new daughter plant.

When pruning for increased harvest, you want to prevent the plants from growing fruit during the first harvest season after they are planted. For the June-bearing varieties, you will remove the all the little white flowers as they appear this first season. The next season they can flower and fruit normally, and your crop should be bountiful. For the other day neutral and ever-bearing varieties, remove all white flowers that appear until the end of June. After that, the plants can bloom and will have a nice harvest and lots of berries to enjoy.

Timing matters as well. There are many plants that shouldn't be pruned in the fall, and one of them is strawberries. Cutting them back in the fall means that you could be cutting off newly forming flower buds in the June-bearing varieties and preventing your fall harvests in ever-bearing and day neutral types, and no gardener wants that!