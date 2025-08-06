An Easy-To-Grow Ground Cover That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard
Creating a hummingbird haven in your yard or garden involves adding a number of different elements that appeal to these little hummers and bring them flocking to your yard. The types of foliage you add to your landscaping, such as these stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden, will create a wonderful foundation that will bring them back again and again. If you also happen to be looking for a ground cover for your garden that is easy to grow and will fit into your hummingbird-attracting line-up, consider sprawling varieties of manzanita (Arctostaphylos spp.) plants.
These interesting shrubs thrive in areas with dry, hot summers, and mild winters that are moist. They'll add some beautiful color to your lawn, too — and hummingbirds will love it. Manzanitas are native to the coasts of California, Washington, and Oregon, and also grow inland in New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona, and Utah. When choosing a manzanita to plant in your garden as a ground cover, choose an option that will spread widely, such as 'Emerald Carpet,' 'Pacific Mist,' or 'Camel Sur.' Consider climate, as well. Common manzanita grows in zones 8 through 10. They don't do well in humid regions like Florida and other southeastern parts of the U.S. due to the hot, humid summers, cold winters, the high humidity levels, and clay-rich soils that are so common there.
How to grow and care for manzanitas
If you pick the right variety and have the right climate conditions, manzanitas are adaptable to almost any garden, making them a great choice for newbie gardeners. Pollinators – including the well-loved hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies — go wild for the pretty pink and white flowers as well as the berries that develop in the fall. Choose a place for your manzanita that gets full sun or very occasional light shade. Soil needs to drain well and not be soggy, or the manzanita won't thrive. They are a great choice to plant on slopes or hills if you want a ground cover that is good for erosion control.
The best time to plant your manzanita is in the late fall or early winter. If you are planting a row of manzanita plants, space them about 5 to 15 feet away from each other. The exact spacing will depend on the variety you choose. Water your manzanita plants deeply and regularly whenever the top couple of inches of soil are dry. This is especially important during the first year while the plants are growing and becoming established. After the first year, watering once every week or two is likely sufficient, because these plants do better in drought-like conditions. Manzanitas require no fertilizers and really don't need to be pruned either unless you want them to have a specific shape. If that's the case, then you can prune the tips when the weather is sunny, dry, and warm. Either way, this plant is definitely a clever alternative to grass.