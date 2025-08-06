An Easy-To-Grow Ground Cover That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard

If you pick the right variety and have the right climate conditions, manzanitas are adaptable to almost any garden, making them a great choice for newbie gardeners. Pollinators – including the well-loved hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies — go wild for the pretty pink and white flowers as well as the berries that develop in the fall. Choose a place for your manzanita that gets full sun or very occasional light shade. Soil needs to drain well and not be soggy, or the manzanita won't thrive. They are a great choice to plant on slopes or hills if you want a ground cover that is good for erosion control.

The best time to plant your manzanita is in the late fall or early winter. If you are planting a row of manzanita plants, space them about 5 to 15 feet away from each other. The exact spacing will depend on the variety you choose. Water your manzanita plants deeply and regularly whenever the top couple of inches of soil are dry. This is especially important during the first year while the plants are growing and becoming established. After the first year, watering once every week or two is likely sufficient, because these plants do better in drought-like conditions. Manzanitas require no fertilizers and really don't need to be pruned either unless you want them to have a specific shape. If that's the case, then you can prune the tips when the weather is sunny, dry, and warm. Either way, this plant is definitely a clever alternative to grass.