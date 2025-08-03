The Lacy Flat-Topped Flower HGTV's Joanna Gaines Is Obsessed With

If you want to enjoy this flower in your home, it's important to recognize its poorer qualities. Despite not being classified as invasive in all states, Queen Anne's lace has weedy tendencies mean you should be conscious before planting it anywhere. In Washington state, for example, it is a Class B noxious weed, which means the sale of its seeds is heavily regulated. In other states where it is not classified as a noxious weed or as invasive, it's still vital to not irresponsibly plant it. Luckily, the 'Dara' variety that Gaines loves is considered to be less aggressive than other types of Queen Anne's lace.

Although a simple way to reuse dead flowers to help your garden grow is to add them to the compost heap, it's best to never put plants that grow aggressively in with your regular compost. This can help reduce the spread of fast-growing plants in your garden. When you plant certain perennials in your garden, they'll never leave, but that's not ideal when it comes to Queen Anne's lace. To reduce the spread of this vigorous plant, you can remove the seedheads early. Using containers is another good way to grow these beautiful flowers so that you can add to them to bouquets without constantly worrying about them overtaking your in-ground flower beds.