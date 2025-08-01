Must-Try Home Remedies For Deterring Gnats From Your Campsite
Although camping is an activity enjoyed all year round, summer is when most families, especially those with younger kids, go camping since school is out. Individuals and families pack up their must-have gear for summer camping trips and hit the road. Unfortunately, warmer weather brings out the bugs, especially gnats and mosquitoes. One thing that can ruin camping faster than anything is getting eaten up by bugs. On your next camping trip, while you're enjoying these 13 camping recipes that aren't s'mores and hot dogs, give these must-try home remedies a try that will deter gnats from hanging out at your campsite. It will help make your camping trips even more enjoyable. Along with a few s'mores.
The best first step is prevention. Understanding what attracts gnats can help you set your campsite up in a way that it doesn't become a gnat haven. Gnats are attracted to heat and humidity and they love damp areas which is why there always seems to be a ready supply of them on camping trips. Instead, look for a site that isn't too close to underbrush, tall grasses, or standing water — areas where gnats love to congregate. Another helpful tip is to invest in a trash can with a tight fitting lid. Since gnats are attracted to organic waste like food scraps, disposing of them in a can with a lid will prevent them from hanging out around the trash bin. Not properly stashing your trash is also a common mistake that attracts bears to your campsite.
Camping fans, vinegar, and dryer sheets, oh my!
There are a variety of home remedies you can use to deter gnats from your campsite. Using a combination of these tips is the best course of action against these pesky little bugs. One of the first things you can do is add a camping fan or two to your campsite and put them right in your tent. Because of their small size, gnats are not able to fly well as the breeze of a fan blows them away from you. Setting up several camping fans like this Westtree 20,000 mAh camping fan can help keep the gnats away. Lighting scented candles is another tip that may help deter gnats from your campsite. Gnats don't like strong scents, especially citronella. Set up citronella candles all around the campsite especially on your picnic table and that will help get rid of these pests, though it's likely more effective in conjunction with other remedies. Vinegar traps can also be helpful placed on picnic tables. Just add some vinegar and a drop of dish soap to a shallow dish, changing bowls as needed.
Using Bounce dryer sheets is another great home remedy that can deter gnats, and actually has some scientific support. Many people swear by this hack: Put dryer sheets in your pockets or clip them to the front of your shirt. Make sure they're fresh — there's some evidence they lose potency over time. Remember to properly dispose of the dryer sheets at home when you are done using them. Finally, any tricks that work for mosquitos may work for gnats, so consider burning sage when you're sitting at the campfire: It's an aromatic trick that keeps mosquitos at bay, and some people swear it works on gnats as well.