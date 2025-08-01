Must-Try Home Remedies For Deterring Gnats From Your Campsite

There are a variety of home remedies you can use to deter gnats from your campsite. Using a combination of these tips is the best course of action against these pesky little bugs. One of the first things you can do is add a camping fan or two to your campsite and put them right in your tent. Because of their small size, gnats are not able to fly well as the breeze of a fan blows them away from you. Setting up several camping fans like this Westtree 20,000 mAh camping fan can help keep the gnats away. Lighting scented candles is another tip that may help deter gnats from your campsite. Gnats don't like strong scents, especially citronella. Set up citronella candles all around the campsite especially on your picnic table and that will help get rid of these pests, though it's likely more effective in conjunction with other remedies. Vinegar traps can also be helpful placed on picnic tables. Just add some vinegar and a drop of dish soap to a shallow dish, changing bowls as needed.

Using Bounce dryer sheets is another great home remedy that can deter gnats, and actually has some scientific support. Many people swear by this hack: Put dryer sheets in your pockets or clip them to the front of your shirt. Make sure they're fresh — there's some evidence they lose potency over time. Remember to properly dispose of the dryer sheets at home when you are done using them. Finally, any tricks that work for mosquitos may work for gnats, so consider burning sage when you're sitting at the campfire: It's an aromatic trick that keeps mosquitos at bay, and some people swear it works on gnats as well.