How To Prevent And Get Rid Of Crawfish Holes In Your Lawn

Although they are considered among the best bait to use for freshwater fishing, most people, even fishermen, don't want to see crawfish building mounds in their yard. Crawfish (or crayfish), and their accompanying holes, actually pose little to no harm for the grass in your lawn. But, their holes and towering chimneys are unsightly and an inconvenience when mowing. As anyone who has had these crustaceans take a liking to their yard can attest, getting rid of them can be an exercise in frustration. However, the easiest, safest, and most humane way to prevent and get rid of crawfish holes in your lawn is to make your lawn less inviting to these crustaceans by correcting or draining areas that get soggy with standing water.

Crawfish are actually aquatic creatures, with the vast majority of the population living in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes, particularly in the American southeast. They are also known to burrow into the ground, making tunnels which are easy to identify by the rounded wall (or chimney) that stretches up to 8 inches above the ground around the entry hole. Not surprisingly, these holes and chimneys are common sights along the banks of various waterways. However, it is also not uncommon for crawfish to create holes in areas a substantial distance from any body of water.

When they are looking for a suitable location to dig, crawfish will seek soil with a high moisture content. If your yard regularly has standing water or parts which remain soggy, it is likely crawfish will be clamoring to get there sooner or later. As a result, the best way to ensure they stay away is to make sure no portion of your yard remains excessively wet. Depending on the underlying cause, there are several ways to solve a saturated lawn issue.