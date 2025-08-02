A DIY Strawberry Garden Upgrade That'll Protect Your Plants

For your fake strawberries to be most effective, scatter them around your plants before your real berries ripen. While a simple painted-red rock might offer some deterrence, you'll likely have more fun —and better success — if the decoys are as realistic as possible. For the best results, take a look at a few strawberry images online before you begin painting. Even better, get yourself a big bowl of juicy strawberries to enjoy and use as models. Also, be sure to wash your rocks with a bit of soap and water and dry them thoroughly before applying paint to ensure it adheres completely to the stones.

Next, give your faux strawberries a full coat of red paint. Once that has dried, you can add a cap of painted green leaves at their tips. To finish, paint small seeds in white or black onto your strawberries. Spray the adorned stones with an acrylic sealer to ensure your paint job lasts.

While this craft may fool some birds, it might not trick them all. To preserve more of your berries, cover your plants with bird netting. Use landscape stakes to secure the netting to the ground in your garden patch. For potted strawberries, wrap the entire plant in netting, including underneath its pot. With any luck, these combined techniques will keep birds and other hungry critters away from your berries. When cold weather approaches, continue protecting your plant with these simple tips to prepare your strawberries for winter.