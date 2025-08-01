What To Know About Waterless Toilets Before Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping in the wilderness, far away from the trappings of modern life, is an amazing reset for body and soul. But even if you're a fan of stripped-down camping adventures, going to the bathroom in the wilderness can present an uncomfortable challenge. One way to improve the experience is to incorporate a waterless toilet into your summer camping must-haves.

A waterless toilet is any kind of toilet system that will collect and seal up your waste instead of needing water and plumbing to flush it away. Waterless toilets are a go-to for off-the-grid camping, whether in an RV or a tent, where water is unavailable or in limited supply. The simplest of these is a dry flush toilet that collects your waste in an air-tight bag you can throw away later. Portable, dry flush toilets are suitable for tent camping or use in small camping rigs. An upgrade from using a bucket with a plastic bag inside, a dry flush toilet will even do the dirty work for you. Models like this one from Modiwell come with a rechargeable battery that will automatically seal up your waste in a provided bagging system, keeping odors at bay.

Of course, the big drawback to a dry flush system is that it creates a lot of extra trash that has to be dealt with (as well as the need to purchase new bags). Fortunately, there are additional options if you're looking for a toilet alternative.