Protect Garden Bulbs From Squirrels With A Simple And Sharp Solution

For a home gardener, nothing is quite as frustrating as planting a whole batch of flowering bulbs — whether they're dahlias, lilies, or autumn crocus — only to later discover they've been dug up by squirrels! Even so, there's no reason to give up hope. There's a simple, natural, and cost-effective hack you can use to keep these pesky thieves at bay. Best of all, you won't need to use harsh chemicals or turn your garden into a fortress to do so.

The key to protecting your bulbs from these rodent marauders is making your planting bed less appealing — and more difficult — for them to dig into. One way to do so is repurposing broken oyster shells you can find washed up on the beach when visiting the seashore (or hang onto your bivalve appetizer shells). After you've found a few, simply scatter them over your planting area, edges up, to create a jagged, uncomfortable surface that makes squirrels think twice before digging, and maybe even send them scurrying elsewhere in search of an easier-to-obtain snack. Adding these hard, nautical elements to your soil can also help you avoid a common mistake beginner gardeners sometimes make: Not enriching garden soil before planting. Enriching your dirt simply means improving its quality so your plants will have the nutrients they need to grow. Crushed oyster shells are a hack for a flourishing garden, providing nutrients, beneficial calcium, and rich organic matter your bulbs will need to thrive. And squirrels will shy away from the challenging landscape created by their edges.