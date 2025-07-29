Protect Garden Bulbs From Squirrels With A Simple And Sharp Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a home gardener, nothing is quite as frustrating as planting a whole batch of flowering bulbs — whether they're dahlias, lilies, or autumn crocus — only to later discover they've been dug up by squirrels! Even so, there's no reason to give up hope. There's a simple, natural, and cost-effective hack you can use to keep these pesky thieves at bay. Best of all, you won't need to use harsh chemicals or turn your garden into a fortress to do so.
The key to protecting your bulbs from these rodent marauders is making your planting bed less appealing — and more difficult — for them to dig into. One way to do so is repurposing broken oyster shells you can find washed up on the beach when visiting the seashore (or hang onto your bivalve appetizer shells). After you've found a few, simply scatter them over your planting area, edges up, to create a jagged, uncomfortable surface that makes squirrels think twice before digging, and maybe even send them scurrying elsewhere in search of an easier-to-obtain snack. Adding these hard, nautical elements to your soil can also help you avoid a common mistake beginner gardeners sometimes make: Not enriching garden soil before planting. Enriching your dirt simply means improving its quality so your plants will have the nutrients they need to grow. Crushed oyster shells are a hack for a flourishing garden, providing nutrients, beneficial calcium, and rich organic matter your bulbs will need to thrive. And squirrels will shy away from the challenging landscape created by their edges.
Deter squirrels with oyster shells and a few smart add-ons
An added benefit: This pretty, natural ground cover can also deter harmful pests like slugs, earwigs, and other soft-bodied insects since the shells' rough texture can be difficult —and even painful— for them to crawl across. If you don't happen to have any shells on hand, no worries. You can purchase an inexpensive collection of them, such as the 30-piece crafting shell set from Qeqekaka. Just give them a gentle smash with a hammer or mallet to break them into smaller, jagged pieces before scattering them over your planted bulbs. You can even stick some of the pieces vertically in the soil to create more obstacles.
If you have intact shells left over, you can bring the beach to your garden by creating adorable plant markers. Write the names of what you've planted on them with a Sharpie or oil-based marker. Then simply nestle the shells directly into the soil or glue them on to popsicle sticks with a weather-hardy adhesive like Gorilla Glue, adding a practical, decorative, coastal touch.
Remember, squirrels are clever problem-solvers with sharp memories, so using one deterrent may not be enough to fully protect your garden. Boost your defenses by covering newly planted bulbs with an old window screen, chicken wire or hardware cloth. Weigh the barrier down with soil or a few rocks, removing it once bulbs begin to sprout. You can also disguise fresh plantings by adding a layer of mulch. In addition to helping retain soil moisture, mulch helps mask the scent and appearance of freshly disturbed earth — making it less likely squirrels will realize something tasty is buried there. With a little planning and a few smart strategies, you can stay one step ahead of these bushy-tailed bandits and keep your bulbs protected.