Keep Your Patio Cool During Summer Months By Repurposing PVC Pipes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A simmering heatwave can ruin any afternoon on the backyard patio. Once the temperature climbs into the mid-80s, that aluminum furniture will burn your skin, and even if you cover the chairs with towels, you might still risk heat stroke if you decide to hang around for too long. But there's no reason why your patio can't be an enjoyable spot throughout the summer. A misting system is one of the best ways to keep cool in the summer while still enjoying your yard, and anyone can make their own PVC pipe system that will spray a cooling mist of water on hot days. All you need to do is take a quick trip to your local hardware store to pick up some supplies.
First, determine how much PVC pipe you'll need. You can figure this out by measuring the length of the awning over your patio. If you don't have an awning, acquire a canopy, like the Crown Shades canopy on Amazon that runs for around $136. Try to find piping that's already lying around from a previous project, or purchase piping that's half an inch in diameter. Next you'll need PVC elbow pipes, mist nozzle PVC splitters, an end cap, a hose connector, PVC cement and primer, and zip ties. For every five feet of pipe, you'll need two nozzle splitters. You'll also need a saw to cut the PVC and access to the hose. This project might take an afternoon to complete, but it will be worth it because your PVC misting system will vastly improve summer afternoons for years to come.
How to assemble your PVC misting system
Household Hacker on YouTube offers an excellent tutorial on how to assemble this misting system. Start by cutting your pipes into two-foot pieces. Then use your PVC cement and primer to connect your mist nozzle splitters to each piece of pipe. For each connection, coat the outside of the PVC pipe and the inside of the mist nozzle splitter. If you have a gazebo and want to run piping along all four corners, use the elbow joints. As you work, use your zip ties to fasten the PVC piping to the awning or canopy.
The last step is to link your backyard hose to the misting system. You can accomplish this by connecting a PVC joint to the end of the pipe at a downward angle. Then, run additional PVC piping down the ground and attach your hose connector. Before you run water through this apparatus, give the primer a couple hours to dry completely. Once you've completed that important step, connect your hose to the system and give it a half turn. You don't need too much water pressure for this system to work.
There are plenty of other ways to keep cool no matter where you happen to find yourself in the summer. For instance, a portable mister is a camping essential for keeping cool in the heat. You can also use a bag of concrete, a few buckets, some timber, and a tarp to quickly build a DIY solution for more shade.