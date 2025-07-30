The Best Method For Cleaning Your Backpack After A Camping Trip

After each trip, you should do at least a quick cleaning of your backpack, even if it doesn't appear particularly dirty. If you assume you just throw it in the washing machine, think again. Doing so can damage or even ruin your backpack. This cleaning will need to be done by hand. However, it's relatively quick and simple to do. Just gather up a few supplies, including a soft nylon-bristle brush, a washcloth or sponge, and some mild, fragrance-free soap such as Uncle Todd's Wild Wash.

Start by emptying all the pockets and compartments on the backpack. Leave the zippers open, turn the pack upside down, and shake it to dump out any dirt, seeds, or other debris that may have found its way inside. This is best done over a trash can so the mess is contained. Then wipe all the interior surfaces with a clean, dry sponge or washcloth. If necessary, use the brush to lightly clean the zipper teeth (don't use detergent here, as many zippers have a waterproofing treatment). Next, dip your sponge or washcloth in warm soapy water and gently wipe the exterior. Scrub only as necessary to remove any particularly harsh grime. Once that is done, rinse the soap from the sponge or washcloth, rewet it with clean water, and wipe down the outside of the pack once again.

Once that is done, hang the pack to dry. Don't hang it in a sunny spot, as UV light can degrade the material over time. Instead, hang it in a shaded spot outside or somewhere indoors. Once it is completely dry, repack your emergency 10 essentials supply kit for hiking and other important items so they don't get left behind on your next outing.