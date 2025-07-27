How To Turn Your Old Ceiling Light Into A Stylish Bird Feeder

If your dome light cover has screw holes (for attaching it to a ceiling), thread a three-point flower pot chain through them to make a simple hanging feeder. If your dome doesn't have anything to which you can secure the chain, use a Mkono macramé plant hanger (or similar product) as a pretty, functional support. Alternatively, depending on the shape of your glass dome, glue it to a base, such as a metal stand or an upturned flower pot, to fashion a pedestal feeder, or set it into the ground to feed quail, sparrows, and other ground feeders.

Once your feeder is up, you may need a little patience — and a few tricks — to attract birds, as they might not notice it right away. One option to try is adding chia seeds to your bird feeder seed mix. They're not commonly found in commercial bird-food blends but are loved by many species, including chickadees and woodpeckers. These tiny, nutritious seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals and can serve as a valuable supplement to their diet.

You can also boost your feeder's appeal by adding a nearby source of fresh water. A shallow, watertight dish or bowl filled with cool water can help birds hydrate and bathe and will especially be appreciated in the warmer months. Try using another flush-mount light cover to hold a utilitarian bowl or dish, giving it a decorative touch. For extra attraction, place an inexpensive floating solar fountain in the bowl. The gentle movement and sound of trickling water may be irresistible, especially to hummingbirds, who prefer light mists and sprays over still birdbaths when cooling off. Of course, there are a number of pros and cons to know about adding a solar fountain to your birdbath.