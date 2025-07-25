The Common Waterproof Clothing Item That Might Be The Wrong Choice For A Hiking Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You know how to plan out your hiking route and why it's important, but perhaps equally important is knowing what to wear. The classic waxed jacket has made a comeback in recent years. After long being relegated to English countryside walks and classic motorcyclists, they've crept back into the mainstream. While some brands never stopped production, you can now find waxed canvas almost anywhere, from city streets to weekend campsites. It's easy to see the appeal: They're rugged, water-resistant, and resemble something your grandfather might've worn (in the best way). Granted, they have classic charm and outdoor style, but should you don one for your next hike? Compared to modern, lightweight, windproof, and waterproof materials, antiquated waxed jackets are heavy, stiff, and less breathable.
Waxed cotton dates back to the 15th century when British sailors discovered that coating their sails with oil — and later wax — made them more efficient and resistant to the elements. Eventually, the same fabric was used for clothing, and waxed cotton jackets weren't far behind. Today, the material is made by applying paraffin or beeswax to densely woven cotton, by dipping in vats, passing through rollers, or spraying. The result is a stiff, slightly glossy fabric that repels water, blocks wind, and breaks in over time to fit the wearer like a glove. It's durable, repairable, and packed with history, but the synthetic options we have today are much better suited for hiking. Wearing a waxed jacket may be another massive hiking mistake to avoid at all costs.
Waxed jackets are built to last, but not built for the trail
Waxed cotton jackets have earned their rightful place as icons of rugged style and weather resistance. The fabric repels water, blocks wind, and molds to better fit your body over time. The result is a jacket that's durable, good-looking, and genuinely capable in rough conditions. Waxed cotton doesn't just wear in, it patinas. Like denim or leather, it fades, creases, and uniquely bears its wear, improving with age. Plus, their vintage appeal and complementary pairings with other timeless items, such as wool sweaters or leather boots, make it easy to see why these jackets have stood the test of time. For casual outings, drizzly walks, or weekends away, they still do the job.
Nevertheless, capable isn't the same thing as optimal. Modern hiking gear, like the Marmot men's Waypoint Gore-Tex rain jacket has left waxed jackets behind in key performance areas. They're lighter, more breathable, and easier to pack or stash when the weather changes. Waxed jackets are stiff, bulky, and typically don't vent as well, especially when lined with non-breathable fabrics. Once you're working up a sweat scrambling uphill, you'll start to feel it. And while re-waxing every year keeps your jacket in fighting shape, it's extra maintenance most hikers won't want to bother with. Waxed jackets are fantastic for day-to-day wear and light outdoor use, but if your goal is to hike far and fast, there are better jackets for the job. In fact there are great ways to stay warm and comfortable during a fall hike with these genius layering tips.