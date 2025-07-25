The Common Waterproof Clothing Item That Might Be The Wrong Choice For A Hiking Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know how to plan out your hiking route and why it's important, but perhaps equally important is knowing what to wear. The classic waxed jacket has made a comeback in recent years. After long being relegated to English countryside walks and classic motorcyclists, they've crept back into the mainstream. While some brands never stopped production, you can now find waxed canvas almost anywhere, from city streets to weekend campsites. It's easy to see the appeal: They're rugged, water-resistant, and resemble something your grandfather might've worn (in the best way). Granted, they have classic charm and outdoor style, but should you don one for your next hike? Compared to modern, lightweight, windproof, and waterproof materials, antiquated waxed jackets are heavy, stiff, and less breathable.

Waxed cotton dates back to the 15th century when British sailors discovered that coating their sails with oil — and later wax — made them more efficient and resistant to the elements. Eventually, the same fabric was used for clothing, and waxed cotton jackets weren't far behind. Today, the material is made by applying paraffin or beeswax to densely woven cotton, by dipping in vats, passing through rollers, or spraying. The result is a stiff, slightly glossy fabric that repels water, blocks wind, and breaks in over time to fit the wearer like a glove. It's durable, repairable, and packed with history, but the synthetic options we have today are much better suited for hiking. Wearing a waxed jacket may be another massive hiking mistake to avoid at all costs.