A Popular Mosquito-Attracting Flower That You Should Avoid Planting

If you have water hyacinth and it's not out of control yet, it's important to remove it before it gets a strong foothold and does a lot of damage. Water hyacinth dramatically increases the mosquito population in your garden or yard. Mosquitos lay their eggs in the gaps between the leaves, in the stagnant water the plants create. These heavy blankets of pads on top of the water also deplete oxygen, making it impossible for fish to survive in the waters covered by these plants. This is why if you have a lot of water hyacinth on your pond, you will notice a large amount of mosquitoes. If you get rid of the water hyacinth the mosquito problem will also improve.

Using waterproof work gloves, start pulling the plants out of the water. The roots of the water hyacinth are long and hang down into the water but pulling them out should not pose too much of a problem. Keep pulling the plants out of the water until you have removed them all, then dispose of the waste in lawn bags so it doesn't spread again. Don't just toss them to the side or they can come back as if you hadn't removed them at all. If pulling it out of the water doesn't work, or you have too much to pull out by hand, you may have to go to more extreme measures: Drain your pond, remove and chop up the hyacinth far away from the water, dispose of it in double-thick bags, then refill your pond. Once clear, you can also work to attract this other bug to your yard that will help keep the mosquitos at bay.