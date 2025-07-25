DIY A Budget Friendly Bird Feeder With A Laundry Staple

Watching birds is one of the great joys of having a backyard. Instead of hoping they show up on their own, you can make your yard more inviting with a few simple tricks. Adding birdbaths, raising birdhouses, and planting native flowers are a few of the simple hacks to get birds in your yard. All of these methods are great for DIY projects, but feeders might edge out the rest in simplicity and frugality. It doesn't get much easier or inexpensive than filling a laundry bag with seed and hanging it from a tree.

As for seed, you'll get a wide variety of birds using thistle or nyjer. Both provide the fat, fiber, and protein birds need. Depending on your region, you could see chickadees, dark-eyed juncos, sparrows, and an array of finches. Sunflower seeds are another great choice, attracting a wider variety of birds. However, they also invite aggressive birds and squirrels that will eat the seeds before the little guys get any. Choose a tighter-mesh laundry bag if you want to use sunflower seeds. As a bonus, if you're aiming to attract songbirds, try these simple methods.

If you have a mesh laundry bag with bigger holes, you can still use it, but you not on its own. Rather than pouring your seed straight into the bag, you first pour it into a pair of tights or pantyhose. Then, poke holes in the tights before inserting them into the laundry bag. For this project, you'll also need scissors, a ball of twine, a yarn needle.