DIY A Budget Friendly Bird Feeder With A Laundry Staple
Watching birds is one of the great joys of having a backyard. Instead of hoping they show up on their own, you can make your yard more inviting with a few simple tricks. Adding birdbaths, raising birdhouses, and planting native flowers are a few of the simple hacks to get birds in your yard. All of these methods are great for DIY projects, but feeders might edge out the rest in simplicity and frugality. It doesn't get much easier or inexpensive than filling a laundry bag with seed and hanging it from a tree.
As for seed, you'll get a wide variety of birds using thistle or nyjer. Both provide the fat, fiber, and protein birds need. Depending on your region, you could see chickadees, dark-eyed juncos, sparrows, and an array of finches. Sunflower seeds are another great choice, attracting a wider variety of birds. However, they also invite aggressive birds and squirrels that will eat the seeds before the little guys get any. Choose a tighter-mesh laundry bag if you want to use sunflower seeds. As a bonus, if you're aiming to attract songbirds, try these simple methods.
If you have a mesh laundry bag with bigger holes, you can still use it, but you not on its own. Rather than pouring your seed straight into the bag, you first pour it into a pair of tights or pantyhose. Then, poke holes in the tights before inserting them into the laundry bag. For this project, you'll also need scissors, a ball of twine, a yarn needle.
Make a mesh laundry bag bird feeder
With your seeds and supplies on hand, cut the bottom out of the laundry bag. Leave the sides with their original seams, and take care not to cut the drawstring. The idea here is to make the bag more manageable in size. You choose how big to make it. Also, by stitching up the bottom, you can reinforce it to hold the weight of the seed and to withstand the elements. To do this, thread the eye of your yarn needle with the twine and tie a knot. Fold over a bit of the mesh and sew up the bag's bottom and up the sides as needed. Secure the twine before cutting off the excess.
If you choose to use a pair of tights, pantyhose, or something similar, cut off one leg and tie off one end. Fill this sock with the seeds of your choice. Now, tie off the other end and poke small holes in various spots around the sock — you may want to do this part outside or over a bucket to catch any falling seeds. Consider doing this step first so you know how big to make your bag when you cut out the bottom. Insert the sock in the laundry bag, and then use the drawstring to cinch it closed and hang it from a tree. Finally, stick a sturdy wooden skewer through the bag for a perch. Make as many as you like, but consider these tips before hanging multiple feeders. Remember to empty and replace the seed every couple of weeks to avoid spoilage or mold.