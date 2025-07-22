The Money-Saving Membership Avid Campers Should Consider

Every year, millions of people are enjoying the exciting adventures and experiences camping offers. Whether you have a personal bucket list item of camping at all 13 of the most breathtaking places to camp in the United States, or you want to experience camping on a whole new level by enjoying a luxurious retreat at this southeastern glamping destination, there is a camping experience out there to suit every personality. If you find yourself sometimes spending more time in a tent, camper van, or RV than your home, you may be looking for ways to save some money on your sojourns. Before you book the perfect campsite for your next adventure, consider a yearly membership with Passport America.

Billed as the "Original and Largest 50% Discount Camping Network," a membership with Passport America allows you to book RV and other camping accommodations for up to half off when space is available, along with referral rewards and tools for planning your trips. For just $49 dollars for the whole year, you can have access to discounts at more than 1,100 campgrounds across the United States that are part of the Passport America network. That's a lot of camping opportunities where you can enjoy a discount on the cost of your stay! The Passport America Member News newsletter is included in the membership, keeping members in the loop with all the relevant RV and camping news including events and club news. A complimentary online subscription to RV America is also provided to members offering quarterly news and information on the RV lifestyle and much more. You also have access to other rental accommodations and tent sites for 10% to 50% off.