The Money-Saving Membership Avid Campers Should Consider
Every year, millions of people are enjoying the exciting adventures and experiences camping offers. Whether you have a personal bucket list item of camping at all 13 of the most breathtaking places to camp in the United States, or you want to experience camping on a whole new level by enjoying a luxurious retreat at this southeastern glamping destination, there is a camping experience out there to suit every personality. If you find yourself sometimes spending more time in a tent, camper van, or RV than your home, you may be looking for ways to save some money on your sojourns. Before you book the perfect campsite for your next adventure, consider a yearly membership with Passport America.
Billed as the "Original and Largest 50% Discount Camping Network," a membership with Passport America allows you to book RV and other camping accommodations for up to half off when space is available, along with referral rewards and tools for planning your trips. For just $49 dollars for the whole year, you can have access to discounts at more than 1,100 campgrounds across the United States that are part of the Passport America network. That's a lot of camping opportunities where you can enjoy a discount on the cost of your stay! The Passport America Member News newsletter is included in the membership, keeping members in the loop with all the relevant RV and camping news including events and club news. A complimentary online subscription to RV America is also provided to members offering quarterly news and information on the RV lifestyle and much more. You also have access to other rental accommodations and tent sites for 10% to 50% off.
Is a Passport America membership worth it?
As with any membership, there is always fine print to read. Before you decide if a Passport America membership is for you, we've got some information on the specifics. It is very important to note that each individual campground has its rules surrounding the Passport America membership. While the membership offers 50% off the nightly stay costs, each campground may have certain times where the PA discount can't be used, such as holidays and weekends. All of this information should be found on the website under each individual campground, so be sure to do your due diligence and check all that information beforehand so you don't have any surprises or unexpected costs.
The membership provides a discount on nightly rates for one RV on one RV site per night. The number of people allowed per RV site is determined on a campground by campground basis, so you will need to access the specific campsite's information. Discounts are done on an availability basis, so be aware that a membership doesn't guarantee you a space at any participating site. Drive-ups are allowed at some campgrounds, but you could be risking arriving and having to pay full price.
Although there are times you won't be able to use the membership discount, at only $49 dollars per year (with discounts for multi-year memberships), you will easily pay for the cost of the membership with just two or three discounted nightly charges. When you're an avid camper, every opportunity to save some money is a good opportunity!