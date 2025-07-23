Attract More Hummingbirds With A Purple Hanging Planter Staple
Many popular plants for attracting hummingbirds prefer a full day of direct sunlight. Some, such as zinnias, are unlikely to thrive without tons of sun. This isn't the case for "Endless Illumination" browallia, a hybrid that's sometimes called bush violet or amethyst flower. It's the perfect choice for a shady spot you'd like to brighten up with a burst of color. Though this plant is happy in flower beds that get less than four hours of direct sunlight each day, it's often planted in hanging baskets and other containers on shaded porches and patios. Gardeners and hummingbirds adore how this plant teems with bright bluish-purple flowers until frost arrives.
Though "Endless Illumination" craves shade, it's also a fan of heat, thriving in USDA hardiness zones 9 through 11. It's technically a tropical perennial, but gardeners tend to grow it as an annual in the United States. Its vibrant green foliage likes to cascade over the sides of pots and walls, adding a bit of drama to home landscapes. It also grows fairly fast, filling bare spots in flower beds and cottage gardens in a snap. Each specimen grows to a height and width of about 14 inches.
Hummingbirds especially love that browallia flowers are tubular. Blossoms with this shape tend to make nectar sipping easy for hummingbirds but difficult for bees. This means there are fewer pollinators jockeying for the delicious beverage the flowers serve.
Keeping Endless Illumination browallia healthy
"Endless Illumination" browallia has minimal maintenance needs. In fact, this fuss-free plant is ideal for beginning gardeners. In most cases, it doesn't need to be deadheaded or fertilized. As long as it gets watered regularly and shielded from intense sunlight, it's bound to reward you with oodles of beautiful blossoms — and, by extension, hummingbirds. "Endless Illumination" grows energetically but not aggressively. In other words, it plays nice with most other plants around it. If you install it in a flower bed or large planter, it's unlikely to crowd out its neighbors as long as you leave 8 inches of space between plants.
Many gardeners use "Endless Illumination" as an alternative to shade-loving Impatiens walleriana since it's less prone to downy mildew and deer nibbles. For the most part, browallia plants are rarely bothered by insects or diseases, though it's wise to monitor them for signs of aphid infestation. One red flag is the sudden arrival of ants, which feast on a sugary waste product aphids deposit on plants. You can banish aphids from your garden with a two-ingredient spray if you suspect they've taken up residence.
"Endless Illumination" is also a trouper when it comes to urban pollution. This makes it a good choice for hanging baskets in areas that experience less-than-ideal air quality. Whether you live in a city, the country, or somewhere in between, pay extra attention to your browallias' hydration if you plant them in pots or baskets. Plants grown in containers tend to require more moisture than their in-ground counterparts. They also need the moisture regulation that drainage holes provide.