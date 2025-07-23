Attract More Hummingbirds With A Purple Hanging Planter Staple

Many popular plants for attracting hummingbirds prefer a full day of direct sunlight. Some, such as zinnias, are unlikely to thrive without tons of sun. This isn't the case for "Endless Illumination" browallia, a hybrid that's sometimes called bush violet or amethyst flower. It's the perfect choice for a shady spot you'd like to brighten up with a burst of color. Though this plant is happy in flower beds that get less than four hours of direct sunlight each day, it's often planted in hanging baskets and other containers on shaded porches and patios. Gardeners and hummingbirds adore how this plant teems with bright bluish-purple flowers until frost arrives.

Though "Endless Illumination" craves shade, it's also a fan of heat, thriving in USDA hardiness zones 9 through 11. It's technically a tropical perennial, but gardeners tend to grow it as an annual in the United States. Its vibrant green foliage likes to cascade over the sides of pots and walls, adding a bit of drama to home landscapes. It also grows fairly fast, filling bare spots in flower beds and cottage gardens in a snap. Each specimen grows to a height and width of about 14 inches.

Hummingbirds especially love that browallia flowers are tubular. Blossoms with this shape tend to make nectar sipping easy for hummingbirds but difficult for bees. This means there are fewer pollinators jockeying for the delicious beverage the flowers serve.