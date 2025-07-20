Beware Of Dangerous Waters When Swimming At This Area Of The Beach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many beachgoers, a day at the seashore is hardly complete without a swim in ocean waters. However, the very waters that often appear so inviting can also conceal unexpected dangers that can turn a day at the beach deadly. It is quite likely you'll encounter strong currents, rough waves, and dangerous marine creatures while swimming along the beachfront. The likelihood of these and other dangers being present increase dramatically in the waters around piers and jetties extending from the beach.

Chief among the hazardous conditions you will likely encounter around structures such as piers and jetties are strong rip currents. Considering these potentially dangerous currents can occur anywhere along the beachfront, everyone who swims in the surf should know how to stay safe if stuck in a riptide. However, rip currents tend to be significantly stronger around piers and jetties. This is because the irregular breaking of waves and deflection of current around these structures feeds the energy of the current running along the shore. Typically, there will be rip currents of some strength — known as structural rips — around piers and jetties on all but the calmest of days.

Additionally, if you get caught in a rip current around these structures, you may not be able to follow the advised method for dealing the situation, which is to flow with the current until it releases you. This is because you could very well be taken into the structure, leading to a dangerous collision with the structure, getting cut on barnacles and other sharp objects, or becoming entangled and unable to free yourself. Often, fishing lines dangle from piers and jetties, which add to the threat of entanglement for a struggling swimmer.