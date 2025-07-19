The Popular Type Of Container You Should Leave At Home When Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The key to a successful camping trip comes down to careful planning and meticulous packing. The trick to knowing what to pack is just as vital as knowing what not to pack. It can all seem a little daunting. You want to camp at breathtaking places, plan daily activities, bring season-appropriate clothing, pack your tents and sleeping bags, grab cooking utensils, and, of course, the food you want to cook — which you'll likely pack in containers. Ideally, you're choosing something that can hold up in the wild, but you may want to think twice about using glass.

It's critical to know the correct way to store food while camping. Some folks like to bring along plastic containers to campsites and for good reason: they're inexpensive, lightweight, and often see-through, which reveals the contents at a glance. On the other hand, though, plastic can leach potentially harmful chemicals into your food, in addition to negatively impacting the environment. This is especially the case with the single-use kind of plastic, which is often thrown away or worse, left lying around, cluttering up the beautiful nature you're there to enjoy.

As a result, many eco-friendly campers have turned to glass or ceramic containers as an alternative. Like the plastic containers, these dishes are sometimes see-through helping you quickly identify your next meal. They also hold up well to heat, and it can be nice to have a small piece of home along with you when you're away. A little creature comfort. While glass containers are perfect for home use, the decision to bring them on a camping trip could cause more harm than good.