Here's The Typical Cost Of Installing A Chainlink Fence In Your Yard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you aren't a stickler for privacy but are in the market for a durable, quick-to-erect fence around your yard, chain link is probably the most economical option. While the typical costs for a wooden privacy fence can run up to $50 a linear foot, chain link can cost only about $8 per linear foot at the low end. Even with premium materials and paying for an installer, the overall price of chain link will be thousands less than wood or composite.
Many factors affect the overall cost of chain link. The aluminum material comes in a variety of thicknesses (or gauges) as well as coatings. Those can range from galvanized zinc to more expensive powder or vinyl-coated materials that can be customized to a color other than the typical silver. A 9-gauge chain link is the typical choice for residential use. The height of the fencing is also a consideration, with a 4-foot chain link costing about half as much as taller 6 or 8-foot fencing. Fence posts, brackets, bolts, ties, and gates are also parts of a chain link fence package.
With these considerations in place, a typical 5-foot residential fence for a ¼ acre yard (likely 100-150 feet of fencing, depending on layout), including an access gate, will likely run you around $2,500 for just the materials. Again, the actual amount of fencing you need, the quality of materials, and your property's specific topography will all factor into these costs. Many fencing companies have helpful online calculators you can use to calculate the cost of materials and make sure you don't forget anything like post caps or fence hinges.
Install it yourself for less cost
Materials aside, labor will be one of your biggest costs for any fence installation. For chain link, you'll need to add another $10 to $20 to the material costs per linear foot just for labor, so fencing that ¼ acre yard will cost an additional $1,000 or more just for installation. That's bringing your total cost up to at least $3,500.
You can save the labor costs if you do the installation yourself, if you have the tools, skills, and time needed for the job, which can take several days. The Home Depot has a handy step-by-step guide for chain link do-it-yourselfers. You can speed up fence installation with must-have tools like a fence post driver, a fence stretcher, and an easy twist tie drill attachment like the Mariosca twist ties tool for a 9-gauge drill chuck. Specialized tools (that you may only use for this one project) will also cost you, so factor that into your budget. Remember that you'll also need to use the right method for setting posts in concrete for a strong fence that will last for years to come.
Finally, check with your city or county on any permitting requirements for a fence, whether doing it yourself or hiring an installer. Your HOA may also have rules about height and materials you can use. And definitely call 811 before you dig to avoid costly and dangerous breaches of natural gas lines or other utilities.