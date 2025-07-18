Here's The Typical Cost Of Installing A Chainlink Fence In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you aren't a stickler for privacy but are in the market for a durable, quick-to-erect fence around your yard, chain link is probably the most economical option. While the typical costs for a wooden privacy fence can run up to $50 a linear foot, chain link can cost only about $8 per linear foot at the low end. Even with premium materials and paying for an installer, the overall price of chain link will be thousands less than wood or composite.

Many factors affect the overall cost of chain link. The aluminum material comes in a variety of thicknesses (or gauges) as well as coatings. Those can range from galvanized zinc to more expensive powder or vinyl-coated materials that can be customized to a color other than the typical silver. A 9-gauge chain link is the typical choice for residential use. The height of the fencing is also a consideration, with a 4-foot chain link costing about half as much as taller 6 or 8-foot fencing. Fence posts, brackets, bolts, ties, and gates are also parts of a chain link fence package.

With these considerations in place, a typical 5-foot residential fence for a ¼ acre yard (likely 100-150 feet of fencing, depending on layout), including an access gate, will likely run you around $2,500 for just the materials. Again, the actual amount of fencing you need, the quality of materials, and your property's specific topography will all factor into these costs. Many fencing companies have helpful online calculators you can use to calculate the cost of materials and make sure you don't forget anything like post caps or fence hinges.