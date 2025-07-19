Why You Should Think Twice Before Veering Off-Trail At National Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most hikers are driven by a sense of adventure and a desire to see various elements of nature. So, it is only natural there will be temptation to wander off the trail from time to time. However, whether it be to get a closer look at a plant, flower, animal, or to simply see what lies beyond the view the trail affords, there are a number of reasons you should think twice before veering off-trail at national parks. Regardless of why you may want to blaze your own trail, this is a hiking mistake to avoid as it can lead to a number of detrimental results, including inflicting damage on fragile ecosystems and leading to erosion and habitat loss. Additionally, there can be safety concerns and, in some national parks, even legal ramifications.

To protect both yourself and the plants and animals within national parks, you should always check the rules and regulations before heading out on your hike. Again, in many national parks, it is permissible to venture off-trail. In other parks, it is strictly prohibited. There are also some parks that allow off-trail exploration in some portions, but restrict it in others. Not knowing the rules before you go can result in legal hot water with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) should you venture off the trail.

The 2025 case of a trail runner facing a prison sentence for taking a shortcut that carried him off-trail in Grand Teton National Park brought the specter of potential prosecution to the forefront. However, there have been plenty of instances of charges being filed against hikers who left the trail, including instances of hikers having to foot the bill for being rescued after going off-trail.