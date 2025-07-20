Attract More Birds To Your Yard By Planting A Small Flowering Tree

Many of us love the American smoketree (Cotinus obovatus) because it adds all sorts of visual interest to our yards. Its nickname comes from wispy pinkish hairs left over after its gold or green flowers drop away. From a distance, the wisps look like drifting smoke. The American smoketree also bursts with red, orange, purple, and yellow leaves in the fall. Birds love this plant because it helps them feel secure. Whether you grow it as a multi-trunked shrub or a small tree, it can attract songbirds to your garden by providing cover that hides them from predators.

The American smoketree offers several other perks for birds too. In the summer, it produces small fruits that interest finches. It's also host for a few types of caterpillars that can nourish feathered friends in your yard. A number of birds even seek out the boughs of this tree for their nests. Though American smoketrees can grow as tall as 30 feet, they tend to top out at 6 to 16 feet. This height is attractive to a variety of avian species as it offers some protection from ground-dwelling animals, but it's not so tall that it complicates flight landings. Birds also like its ridged bark because, unlike smooth bark, it's easy for their feet to grab. Sometimes called chittamwood or smokebush, the American smoketree thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8, and it's native to several parts of the American South.