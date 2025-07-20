Attract More Birds To Your Yard By Planting A Small Flowering Tree
Many of us love the American smoketree (Cotinus obovatus) because it adds all sorts of visual interest to our yards. Its nickname comes from wispy pinkish hairs left over after its gold or green flowers drop away. From a distance, the wisps look like drifting smoke. The American smoketree also bursts with red, orange, purple, and yellow leaves in the fall. Birds love this plant because it helps them feel secure. Whether you grow it as a multi-trunked shrub or a small tree, it can attract songbirds to your garden by providing cover that hides them from predators.
The American smoketree offers several other perks for birds too. In the summer, it produces small fruits that interest finches. It's also host for a few types of caterpillars that can nourish feathered friends in your yard. A number of birds even seek out the boughs of this tree for their nests. Though American smoketrees can grow as tall as 30 feet, they tend to top out at 6 to 16 feet. This height is attractive to a variety of avian species as it offers some protection from ground-dwelling animals, but it's not so tall that it complicates flight landings. Birds also like its ridged bark because, unlike smooth bark, it's easy for their feet to grab. Sometimes called chittamwood or smokebush, the American smoketree thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8, and it's native to several parts of the American South.
Helping your American smoketree lure birds
The healthier your American smoketree happens to be, the more likely it is to make birds flock to your yard. This tree loves growing in loam, but it doesn't need an abundance of nutrients, so don't fertilize it unless you see evidence of a deficiency. American smoketrees will also adapt to other soil textures, and they're not fussy about the pH level of its environment. The main obstacle you'll need to prevent is soggy ground, and if drainage is an issue at the planting site, amend the soil with compost to discourage standing water from accumulating. Also make sure to water this tree regularly, especially if you live somewhere that experiences dry weather often. Plant your American smoketree in a spot with full sun if you can. If that's not possible, partial shade is acceptable.
If an American smoketree isn't being grown in conditions it can manage with ease, it's likely to experience stress. This makes it more vulnerable to disease. Leaf spot is one disease that attacks overwhelmed American smoketrees. It can stem from fungi or bacteria, and as its name suggests, it causes foliage to develop dots, which can be yellow, orange, brown, or black. Sometimes affected leaves fall off of the tree. Adding a 4-inch-thick layer of mulch around the tree can help ward off leaf spot if applied correctly. The main tree-mulching mistake to avoid is piling wood chips, shredded bark, or another water-absorbing material against the trunk. To promote air circulation, leave a 2-inch gap between the trunk and the edge of the mulch mound.