What To Know About Capsule Gardens Before Trying The Trend In Your Yard

Even a well-established gardening space can be reshaped and curated into a capsule garden with some thoughtful changes. First, remove plants that aren't thriving or serving a purpose — just as organizing expert Marie Kondo suggests letting go of items that don't spark joy. This doesn't mean tossing them into the compost pile. Instead, donate them to a fellow gardener or trade them in a plant swap for something new. Before you get to adding new plants, be sure to amend your garden soil, such as mixing compost into your potting mix or garden soil.

Turning your garden into a capsule garden is also an opportunity to give your space a fresh, more polished look. If you'd like a Mediterranean feel, include terracotta pots, drought-tolerant herbs like rosemary or lavender, sun-loving bougainvillea, and bistro-style seating to complete the look. Alternatively, refresh the accessories you already own. For example, plastic pots quickly can be transformed to resemble classic terracotta by painting them with chalk paint in warm, earthy tones.

Capsule gardening embraces the "less is more" approach, so it's important to tend to your garden as efficiently as you can. Growing in raised beds can help lighten your workload by making it easier to enrich the soil and keep weeds and pests under control. Meanwhile, using options like trellises, hanging baskets, or wall-mounted planters will allow you to take advantage of vertical space, providing extra space for your plants. Once you try capsule gardening, you'll discover that it's an enjoyable and resourceful way to increase both your gardening dollars and joy.