A Stylish DIY Patio Paver Seat Wall That'll Add Comfort To Your Outdoor Space

Patio spaces are great for gathering with friends and family to enjoy good weather, good food, and good company. Sometimes, though, there isn't enough seating for everyone. Seat walls, or sitting walls, are a great solution and are increasingly popular. They're handsome, durable, and offer comfortable seating for all your guests. It's also an opportunity to upgrade your patio, adding serious value to your home. A seat wall adds another defined area to your patio, creating a pleasing transition from the patio to the yard or landscaping.

Another benefit to a patio seat wall is that you'll still have seating in the winter or when you stash other furniture before the wind kicks up. It's rock-solid seating all year round. Seat walls offer more than the form and function of gorgeous seating: They can also be incorporated as retaining walls. If you'd like to combine the two, consider these tips for building a stone retaining wall in your garden on a budget.

Once you have a seat wall design, gather your materials: a level, construction adhesive, and the pavers. Trapezoidal pavers are available to curve your wall. However, if you want particular arcs, you'll need a circular saw or angle grinder equipped with a stone-rated diamond blade to custom-cut them. A speed square will help with marking the correct angle to remove gaps between stones. If you're incorporating a retaining wall, you'll need digging tools to create a trench, and paver base to fill it for a solid foundation.