A Stylish DIY Patio Paver Seat Wall That'll Add Comfort To Your Outdoor Space
Patio spaces are great for gathering with friends and family to enjoy good weather, good food, and good company. Sometimes, though, there isn't enough seating for everyone. Seat walls, or sitting walls, are a great solution and are increasingly popular. They're handsome, durable, and offer comfortable seating for all your guests. It's also an opportunity to upgrade your patio, adding serious value to your home. A seat wall adds another defined area to your patio, creating a pleasing transition from the patio to the yard or landscaping.
Another benefit to a patio seat wall is that you'll still have seating in the winter or when you stash other furniture before the wind kicks up. It's rock-solid seating all year round. Seat walls offer more than the form and function of gorgeous seating: They can also be incorporated as retaining walls. If you'd like to combine the two, consider these tips for building a stone retaining wall in your garden on a budget.
Once you have a seat wall design, gather your materials: a level, construction adhesive, and the pavers. Trapezoidal pavers are available to curve your wall. However, if you want particular arcs, you'll need a circular saw or angle grinder equipped with a stone-rated diamond blade to custom-cut them. A speed square will help with marking the correct angle to remove gaps between stones. If you're incorporating a retaining wall, you'll need digging tools to create a trench, and paver base to fill it for a solid foundation.
How to DIY a seat wall with patio pavers
To start placing your seat wall, mark the shape of your wall on the ground or patio. Begin stacking the pavers one at a time in the desired shape, offsetting the seams in each row. Having this offset is critical to the integrity of your seat wall. Cut each block as needed to fit the perimeter of your layout. Check that each row is level as you go.
After the wall reaches its full height, top it with pavers that are thinner but wider than the stones below. This provides a more finished look and an attractive cap to your seat wall. Consider stones with a bullnose (curved) edge for more comfort when sitting. Once the wall is up and you're happy with the outcome, go back through and apply construction adhesive to each block to hold them in place.
When designing, consider built-in columns at the corners or the center to hold potted plants or tables for guests to rest their drinks or plates. Another option is to add a bench wall. This wall would be built directly behind the seat wall, providing a place to lean back and relax. Add outdoor pillows and cushions for maximum comfort and design. Built-in lighting is another great option, but decide on that early, because it will need to be incorporated as the wall goes up. With your newfound skills, take your landscaping to the next level with these DIY paver projects.