The Dangerous Type Of Trail That Can Get You Lost Quickly While Hiking

Most hikers have somewhat of a sense of adventure. Many also enjoy seeing wildlife up close and in its native habitat. However, trying to combine these two things by following game trails — paths created by traveling wildlife — can be a big mistake. Not only can this dangerous type of trail get you lost quickly while hiking, but game trails are also fraught with several other potential perils. As a result, unless you are 100% certain of where you're going and know how to recognize clues that indicate a bear or other dangerous creatures are close, you may want to refrain from following them.

Often times, hikers, or hunters scouting for upcoming seasons, do indeed follow game trails for various reasons ranging from finding where animals are feeding to locating a shortcut. Sometimes, hikers follow game trails out of simple curiosity. Other times, these well-worn trails may be mistaken for an actual hiking trail, as they are often well-worn from animals frequenting them over the course of many years.

Regardless of why or how you find yourself on a game trail, getting lost is easy, so you must be sure you can track your direction and progress. You don't know whether the game trail will actually continue in the direction you're headed — or continue at all. However, as a worst-case scenario, should the trail begin going in a different direction or come to an abrupt stop, you can always backtrack by following the trail in reverse, as you would with any other type of path. This will ensure you get back to where you started. But it may also cost you valuable time. So, depending on your available daylight, you may want to think twice before following an unknown pathway.