A Clever Hack That'll Make Transporting Gear From Your Car To Your Campsite Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is a wonderful way to get away and relax, but it's not without chores. You have to plan properly even for short trips, be sure to pack everything, set up camp, tear things down, and more. Of course, the work is part of the fun, but shortcuts and hacks are never a bad thing. One of the more tiresome tasks is multiple trips from the vehicle to the campsite to unload all your gear, only to do it all again in reverse when it's time to go. Utilizing a common winter sled can make the process more efficient.

While camping benefits the mind and body, carrying heavy loads to and fro takes its toll on your joints and can strain your muscles. An armload of supplies and equipment can limit visibility and maneuverability, increasing the risk of twisting your ankle or tripping over tree roots. Too much weight in your backpack can also wear you out quickly. Be sure to have emergency supplies that could save your life when camping. Pulling a load behind you is easier.

If you've never gone camping in the winter, it's time to give it a try. You'll find a sled invaluable, especially if you're transporting gear to a secluded location. Nevertheless, sleds work great all year long. They're lightweight, inexpensive, made from high-impact plastic, and designed to glide over a varied terrain. Sleds also come in myriad shapes and sizes with ropes for steering and carrying. It's as if they were originally designed to carry gear.