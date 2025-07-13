A Clever Hack That'll Make Transporting Gear From Your Car To Your Campsite Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Camping is a wonderful way to get away and relax, but it's not without chores. You have to plan properly even for short trips, be sure to pack everything, set up camp, tear things down, and more. Of course, the work is part of the fun, but shortcuts and hacks are never a bad thing. One of the more tiresome tasks is multiple trips from the vehicle to the campsite to unload all your gear, only to do it all again in reverse when it's time to go. Utilizing a common winter sled can make the process more efficient.
While camping benefits the mind and body, carrying heavy loads to and fro takes its toll on your joints and can strain your muscles. An armload of supplies and equipment can limit visibility and maneuverability, increasing the risk of twisting your ankle or tripping over tree roots. Too much weight in your backpack can also wear you out quickly. Be sure to have emergency supplies that could save your life when camping. Pulling a load behind you is easier.
If you've never gone camping in the winter, it's time to give it a try. You'll find a sled invaluable, especially if you're transporting gear to a secluded location. Nevertheless, sleds work great all year long. They're lightweight, inexpensive, made from high-impact plastic, and designed to glide over a varied terrain. Sleds also come in myriad shapes and sizes with ropes for steering and carrying. It's as if they were originally designed to carry gear.
A great way to make camping more fun
Sleds excel at sliding smoothly on the ground and have ropes for pulling, making them great transports. Best of all, they're inexpensive. The Slippery Racer is available from Amazon in a two-pack for just over $30. Plus, two sleds allow you to share the duties with your camping partner. This saves time and energy for what's truly great about camping. You can pull the rope by hand or fasten it around your waist to keep your hands free for trekking poles.
For a few extra bucks, pick up a set of bungee cords to keep your supplies in one spot. In addition to strapping your gear down, you may also want to wrap your belongings in bags or cover them with tarps for extra protection from the elements. Distribute the weight and try not to stack gear too high to keep from tipping. Overpacking is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when packing for a camping trip.
You can transform your sled into a pulk, used especially in Nordic countries to carry equipment. By incorporating small-diameter PVC poles for pulling rather than ropes, you make the unit easier to steer. The sled will stay behind you instead of running into your legs when going downhill. Speaking of downhill, after you've transported all your gear and set up camp, you can go sledding on a snowy hill nearby. If you're camping in warmer weather, your sled will also work on a grassy hill.