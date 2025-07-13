The Venomous Creatures To Beware Of When Visiting This Southern California Beach

Nestled alongside the Pacific Coast Highway in the town of Huntington Beach, California is the popular Bolsa Chica State Beach. Referred to as Tin Can Beach until becoming part of the California State Park system in 1960, Bolsa Chica has long been popular among hikers, surfers, fishermen, and those who just want to explore the seashore. While the relatively small park, which encompasses only 3 miles of beachfront, offers outsized outdoor adventures opportunities, it also is filled with potential dangers in the form of venomous creatures on land and in the sea.

At Bolsa Chica State Beach, as elsewhere along the coast, there are dangerous creatures to beware of when swimming in California waters. Chief among these are stingrays and jellyfish. When in the water, be sure to shuffle your feet on the bottom to alert stingrays of your presence. You should learn to spot jellyfish when swimming and know what to do when stung by a jellyfish. Of course, sharks — even great whites — are another creature to be aware of here, so be sure to heed all posted warnings and avoid swimming during lowlight conditions.

When hiking, camping, or otherwise adventuring on land within Bolsa Chica State Beach, there are a few arachnids that can cause harm. For starters, both black and brown widow spiders are found here. Each of these is capable of inflicting serious spider bites that require medical attention, though the brown widow's bite is generally less dangerous. Additionally, hairy desert scorpions are found throughout the area. If camping, be sure to shake out bedding and clothing, and check all shoes for unwanted guests. The same goes for beach towels before using them to dry off.