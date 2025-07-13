The Popular Camping Tent You Should Avoid Using When Backpacking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a backpacker looking to camp along the trail, there are an endless number of decisions to make. You'll need to choose the right backpack for your hike, plan for any emergencies, and perhaps most importantly, ensure you have the right tent for the experience. For many campers, it's impossible to go wrong with the geodesic dome tent, as it provides superior protection from the outdoors, efficient use of space, and offers many luxuries that a small pop-up tent simply can't accommodate. They're also useful for long-term camping for festivals or in rough weather conditions. Unfortunately, those looking to backpack through nature will quickly find that geodesic tents offer many downsides as well — including size and weight — which prevent them from being an appropriate choice.

For those that don't know, geodesic tents are strong, dome-shaped structures with circular bases. They incorporate many poles, creating triangular "segments" in the canopy that mimic actual, hard-sided geodesic dome structures. Unlike a standard A-frame, geodesic tents offer a durable, reliable structure with lots of interior space. This is perfect for campers looking to set up a base and stay put for multiple nights, and there are even hard-sided, semi-permanent versions for glamping. But it poses significant complications for backpackers interested in picking up and moving further down the trail as they travel.

The most obvious reason why a backpacker would shy away from a geodesic dome is simple: the weight. These domes are often made for many people and can weigh anywhere from 10 to 50 pounds, They also take up a lot of precious backpack real estate. If you need to easily carry your tent in your backpack, you'll almost certainly need to explore other options.