The Popular, But Surprisingly Dangerous Time To Hike At Mt. Rainier National Park

Mt. Rainier National Park, the fifth oldest park in the U.S. national park system, is a popular destination in Washington State all year round. Located on the western slope of the Cascade Range, one of its main attractions is Mt. Rainier itself, the tallest volcano in the contiguous U.S. and the ultimate focal point of the park. With its unpredictable weather patterns, Mt. Rainier is one of the most dangerous mountains to climb in the U.S. Many amateur hikers would assume that the most dangerous time to venture out on a trail in Mt. Rainier National Park is in the winter. However, springtime leading into early summer is actually more dangerous due several factors, including an increased avalanche risk. From unexpected spring snowstorms to shifting snow packs, it's vital to stay alert when hiking in Mt. Rainier between April and July.

Snow can remain at higher elevations even into the month of July. Spring lasts longer in Mt. Rainier depending on your location, which means the warmth of areas like Longmire will make the cold air and snow even more surprising as you drive up to the Paradise area that sits at 5,400 feet elevation. It's important that you know how to call for help when hiking in an area with no service, because cell service is often limited to visitor centers at higher elevations.