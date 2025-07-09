Amazon Prime Day 2025: 4 Camping Essentials To Elevate Your Outdoor Experience
Filled with wildlife and a bounty of vibrant plants, your backyard is a great way to experience some of the joys of nature. However, enjoying the outdoors doesn't have to end there. Camping provides you the opportunity to see nature in a way that may not be possible in urban or suburban settings. From skies filled with millions of stars to rarer animals that shy away from crowded areas, camping can bring the outdoors to life all around you — but it's important to make sure you have all the right supplies, like choosing the right backpack for any hike.
Unless you're trying your hand at "glamping," you likely won't have all the luxuries of modern day life, like a comfortable bed or phone chargers at the ready. However, staying safe from the elements, having electronics for emergencies, and being prepared for minor injuries and accidents are all essential parts of camping readiness. Thankfully, with Amazon Prime Day 2025, you can pick up camping essentials at nicely discounted prices, perfect for the camper who loves a bargain.
To pick the best camping essentials on sale during Amazon Prime Day, Outdoor Guide took a deep dive into the ratings and reviews for each product. These camping tools and accessories were chosen due to their high ratings and positive reviews, as well as their overall usefulness while camping.
Keep your batteries full with the BigBlue solar panel charger
When you plan a camping trip, you likely want to get away from constant screen time. However, while spending time outdoors is a great opportunity to take a break from your phone, you want to make sure you have charged electronics in the event of emergencies (or for all the incredible apps available for outdoor enthusiasts). With no readily available outlets in the wilderness, having a piece of equipment like the BigBlue solar panel charger can be a game changer.
Foldable and waterproof, this durable, relatively lightweight (about 1 ½ pounds) portable charger is a great addition to your camping kit. It comes in three different colors, with the black option currently 28% off at $57.74, the gray 20% off at $35.97, and the dark gray coming in at 34% off for $59.84. It includes three USB ports, which is helpful for multiple devices (bring USB-A-to-USB-C adapters as needed). The best part of the BigBlue solar panel charger is that it works completely off sunlight — no prior charging needed. Simply unfold, and lay it in full sun for best results. Keep in mind that this charger only works while in the sun, and doesn't store electricity.
Overall, the BigBlue charger is a hit among customers, with a 4.4 rating out of nearly 9,200 reviews. One reviewer, Linda, praised the speed and effectiveness of this solar panel charger, saying it "charged iPhone 14 Pro from 37% to 100% in less than two hours in full sun." Meanwhile, username YupIboughtOne was positive about BigBlue solar charger's lightweight design, but was concerned about a lack of port dust covers, stating that they purchased their own silicone coverings, writing, "Seriously, this is an issue outdoors with the small openings especially with USB C."
Stay prepared with the EVERLIT survival first aid kit
Nobody ever wants to experience an accident or injury while camping. However, even in the case of a small scratch, it's better to be prepared, which is why investing in an organized first aid kit (or FAK) like the Everlit 250-piece survival kit can be a smart choice.
This kit includes a military-grade bag made from water-resistant nylon, and contains a variety of camping emergency supplies that could save your life: Bandages of various sizes, an emergency thermal blanket, a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation device, alcohol and soap pads, and more. The inside includes different pockets, which is an essential way of keeping your campsite tidy and organized. Plus, the Everlit survival FAK comes in seven different color options, with all but two being discounted. The tan, red, and camo colors all have a 24% off discount and cost $37.95, while the OD green and black are 27% off at $36.38. It's worth noting the whole kit weighs about two pounds, which is fine when camping, but may be an issue for long-distance hikes.
As far as ratings go, out of over 15,000 reviews, the Everlit kit has earned itself a 4.7-star rating. One reviewer, username King Kong, had high remarks for the bag's durability, contents, and versatility, stating: "The pouch is well-organized, durable, and packed with essential supplies. Ideal for camping, hiking, or emergency situations." Dawn F. shared similar sentiments, saying, "There were so many unique details and the pack everything comes in is well made." While reviews show this to be a comprehensive medical kit that covers the essentials, some reviewers noted that they wished additional items were included, such as D. Douglas, whose review noted that there is "nothing to hold a wound together," that it's missing a splint, and "it still needs something for bee stings."
Rest in comfort with the MalloMe sleeping bag
A good night's sleep is essential when camping, especially when your outdoor adventure is packed with hiking and other recreational activities. However, beyond just comfort, safety is also important, with temperature regulation being a top priority for extremely cold or warm environments.
The MalloMe sleeping bag comes in over a dozen different options, varying in colors and temperature support (including summer, winter, and 3-season options). The eight that are discounted right now include pink, green, and blue sleeping bags suited for weather comfort from 32 to 65°Fahrenheit (the pink has a 15% discount for $42.49, while the green and blue also have a 15% discount coming in at $38.24). The five other colors are suited for temperatures between 50 to 80°F, with discounts ranging from 16% to 27% off (the cheapest is the blue, on sale for $21.99 from $29.99). These sleeping bags weigh less than 7 pounds, with the lightest weighing 1.5 pounds, and they can easily accommodate adults up to 6 feet tall.
With over 14,400 reviews and 4.5 stars, many people who have purchased the MalloMe sleeping bag rated it positively. One reviewer, William, had high praises for this sleeping bag, saying that the MalloMe sleeping bag "delivers impressive warmth, lightness, and packability at a bargain price." While some reviews showed that people appreciated the two-way zipper, others had problems with this feature. Username heather noted that "the zipper broke on 2 bags on the first night." With so many options available, it's also important to read all the details, to ensure you're ordering the exact bag you want.
Light up the night with the EverBrite flashlight pack
Whether you're making a midnight trip to the restroom or navigating back to your campsite after dark, a bright, easy-to-use flashlight is essential. The EverBrite flashlight pack includes six compact flashlights, each with a wrist strap. Not only do they offer a 59-foot beam range that's perfect for lighting up a dark night, but this pack comes with batteries included. With an assortment of colors in each pack, it's easy to distribute them among your fellow campers, ensuring everyone has their own easily identifiable flashlight. The pack is currently 15% off at $13.59 (it typically sells for around $15–$16).
On Amazon, the EverBrite flashlight pack has over 16,800 reviews, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. These flashlights offer high versatility as well, with reviewers talking about their effectiveness for camping and everyday life. One person, Rebecca Atkinson, said, "Great flashlights and perfect size for everything," while another reviewer, Sherri, honed in specifically on their usage in camping: "Our annual camping trip was made even more enjoyable this year, thanks to the EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack. It was the perfect purchase for our group." They also noted, "In the past, we've always had a shortage of flashlights, but not this time."
One thing to keep in mind when considering these flashlights is that some reviewers had issues with one or more of the six flashlights not working upon arrival. Although the others operated with no noted issues, reviewers like Mako stated that "one of the lights didn't work from the start." Username kleinz had a similar experience, saying "6 came only 1 worked, the batteries it came with were junk." Testing your gear prior to a trip can be especially helpful in this situation, and help you avoid one of the biggest mistakes when packing for a camping trip.
Methodology
In order to choose some of the best camping essentials available as a part of Prime Day 2025, Outdoor Guide took the time to research each individual product. We choose highly rated products that would be useful while camping. Where possible, we pick items with low return rates and over 1,000 verified reviews. We also dove deeper into the reviews, learning more about both the positive and negative experiences shoppers had with these camping essentials. In the case of positive reviews, we wanted to look beyond the ratings at a glance and note any negative features that may have been mentioned.