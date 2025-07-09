The Unusual Fruit-Loop Smelling Shade Tree That Pollinators Love

Filling your garden with various pollinator-attracting trees and plants does a lot more for the environment than you may realize. Some of the benefits include healthier and more productive fruit trees and vegetables, improved air quality, and better habitats for wildlife. This last benefit is crucial because many pollinators' dropping numbers are due to habitats disappearing with the increase in urbanization. If you are looking for some new trees to plant that will draw more pollinators to your garden, choose the sassafras (Sassafras albidum) tree. This lovely pick grows about 4 feet each year when young and has the unique feature of sporting three different leaf shapes. When you're around sassafras trees, don't be alarmed if you have sudden cravings for a brightly-colored, doughnut-shaped cereal. Sassafras has a very distinct scent that many have compared to Froot Loops cereal.

A single trunk sassafras tree typically reaches heights of 20-50 feet when fully grown, making it an ideally sized shade tree. During early spring, this species also produces small, yellow flowers grouped in clusters. In late fall, the female flowers will produce a blue-black berry fruit that is very popular with songbirds.

Bees are the main pollinator of these unusual trees, but they get help from a few different species of flies and beetles. Think twice before killing these insects, as they can positively affect all of your plants and trees, including vegetables and fruits. You may even want to consider following these 12 tips to make all the bees come buzzing to your garden.