The Sun-Loving Flower You Should Avoid Planting Next To Your Fruit Trees

Take a walk around any avid gardener's yard and you will see a variety of plants and flowers ranging from delicious fruit trees and striking ornamental grasses to bushes and colorful flowers of all kinds. Whether you are an experienced gardener or a beginner, you might be aware of the concept of companion planting and how certain plants should never be placed together. A good example of a companion planting pair you want to avoid is placing bright, cheerful poppies next to any fruit trees which require different soil and water conditions.

Poppies are beautiful, brightly colored perennial flowers that crave full sunshine and although they can handle drought conditions, they do best with a thorough watering of the soil about every 8-10 days. This is very different from the watering needs of most fruit trees which include slow, careful watering with multiple gallons at least twice per week so the water is absorbed into the soil and doesn't just flood and flow away from the trees' roots. This amount of water can be detrimental to your poppies and cause yellowing leaves, soft stems, and potentially root rot. Don't despair: You don't have to eliminate poppies or fruit trees from your yard — they just need to be planted in different areas where they can thrive around other plants and trees with similar soil and watering needs. Below we will suggest great companion plants for your beautiful poppies along with some great flowers that will enhance the growth of your fruit trees.