The Thrilling Activity Rick Steves Suggests Trying When Visiting Europe

Visiting Europe is already an exciting adventure for most people and includes a long list of famous sights to see, trails to try like these hidden-gem hiking trails, and of course don't forget about all the amazing food. These activities sound like the makings of a great trip, unless you are a thrill-seeker. Regular activities don't quite hit the spot when you're an adrenaline junkie. In this case, you want activities that get the blood pumping and the adrenaline going like these dangerous outdoor sports only true thrill-seekers are brave enough to try like bungee jumping, skydiving, white water rafting, and the fascinating sport of paragliding. If this sounds like you, then travel guru Rick Steves, famous for his line of European travel guides, has a suggestion that checks all the boxes on your thrill-seeker's list: hot-air balloon rides.

One place in particular that Steves focuses on in an article on his travel blog, Rick Steves' Europe, is Cappadocia, Turkey – a place he says he has always loved. Steves describes his hot-air balloon experience here as "arguably the best hot-air balloon experience in the world." Cappadocia is definitely a destination that many say should be on every thrill-seeker's bucket list and for good reason. The stunning scenery you are treated to from the balloon's basket is enough to take your breath away and includes gorgeous views of the fairy chimneys, special rock formations that dot the landscape, brilliant blue skies, and white fluffy clouds. It is an experience you will never forget.