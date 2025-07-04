The Thrilling Activity Rick Steves Suggests Trying When Visiting Europe
Visiting Europe is already an exciting adventure for most people and includes a long list of famous sights to see, trails to try like these hidden-gem hiking trails, and of course don't forget about all the amazing food. These activities sound like the makings of a great trip, unless you are a thrill-seeker. Regular activities don't quite hit the spot when you're an adrenaline junkie. In this case, you want activities that get the blood pumping and the adrenaline going like these dangerous outdoor sports only true thrill-seekers are brave enough to try like bungee jumping, skydiving, white water rafting, and the fascinating sport of paragliding. If this sounds like you, then travel guru Rick Steves, famous for his line of European travel guides, has a suggestion that checks all the boxes on your thrill-seeker's list: hot-air balloon rides.
One place in particular that Steves focuses on in an article on his travel blog, Rick Steves' Europe, is Cappadocia, Turkey – a place he says he has always loved. Steves describes his hot-air balloon experience here as "arguably the best hot-air balloon experience in the world." Cappadocia is definitely a destination that many say should be on every thrill-seeker's bucket list and for good reason. The stunning scenery you are treated to from the balloon's basket is enough to take your breath away and includes gorgeous views of the fairy chimneys, special rock formations that dot the landscape, brilliant blue skies, and white fluffy clouds. It is an experience you will never forget.
Get ready for the hot-air balloon ride of a lifetime in Cappadocia
If you want to take Rick Steves' suggestion and try this amazing hot-air balloon excursion for yourself, start by planning to get up early, really early. Steves claims in his blog that this hot-air balloon ride is "reason enough to get up at 4:30 a.m." But don't worry, any lingering sleepiness you have when you arrive at the balloon ride site will vanish the second you see that brilliantly colored balloon ready and waiting. There are several reasons why hot-air balloon rides are typically offered super early in the morning or in the evening. Temperatures are much more comfortable at those times of day especially in the summer and there is usually little to no wind. In the winter, flying early also takes advantage of high pressure systems and the lack of wind, both very important factors when it comes to safe hot-air balloon flying.
There are several companies in Cappadocia that offer hot-air balloon rides. A few of the top, five-star companies according to Tripadvisor are Royal Balloon, Turquaz Balloons, Lord Balloons, Discovery Balloons, and Cappadocia Balloon Shop. Butterfly Balloons is another amazing company where you can book your dream flights. You will find that the majority of the hot-air balloon companies offer similar packages with most offering a light breakfast and champagne on the flight. Some places like Royal Balloons offer longer rides as well for those thrill-seekers who want to enjoy floating over the horizon a little longer than what the average ride offers.