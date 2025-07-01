How To Repurpose A Coir Doormat In Your Garden's Compost Pile

Prepare an old coir doormat for composting by taking it outside and flipping it over to ensure it doesn't have an added synthetic backing, as that should never go into a compost pile. If you wish to save every last coco fiber, work over a tarp, as the mat will shed a bit as you work with it. If the mat does have a backing, remove the backing and discard it if it's in no condition to reuse for another project.

Advertisement

While wearing durable work gloves to prevent skin irritation from the coarse fibers, tug at the coir doormat along any places it's already starting to separate. If that proves difficult, use strong shears or a utility knife to slice it apart. Making the doormat bits as small as possible helps it break down faster in the compost pile, as is true for other items that go into the compost, such as banana peels or watermelon rinds. You can even add natural wine corks to the compost pile while you're at it. Coir counts as carbon-rich brown matter in compost, while fruit rinds, peels, and similar food waste are nitrogen-rich green matter.

Layer brown matter and green matter in the compost pile and turn it regularly with a shovel or pitchfork to prevent compaction. Add a little water from time to time if it dries out, as a little moisture is helpful too. Mix other coir shreds from the doormat into the garden as a soil amendment. The fibers help aerate the soil and improve soil structure.

Advertisement