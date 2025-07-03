A DIY Tree Log Idea That'll Add Visual Interest To Your Garden
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've cut down a tree — whether because of disease, storm damage, or age – you might have been left with hefty logs or worse, a stubborn stump in your garden that's expensive to remove. But instead of paying for removal or chopping it up for firewood, consider turning what's left into art. With creativity and a few supplies, you can repurpose that tree stump or logs into a mosaic centerpiece to add rustic whimsy to your outdoor space. Depending on their height and width, you can turn these natural canvases into stunning tables, stools, or even plant stands.
For this DIY garden project, you'll create a mosaic — artwork made by arranging small decorative pieces into a design. If you've ever seen swimming pools adorned with intricate tile patterns, you're already familiar with this type of art. There are several options for obtaining your mosaic elements: if you have some old China, glass, or ceramic plates, you could break them up with tile nippers. Alternatively, a hammer would suffice, but be sure to wear gloves and goggles for your safety. If you don't have any broken plates on hand, you could purchase the required craft supplies, like this iridescent glass mosaic set by Youway Style for about $7. Such a kit is a beginner-friendly option since it's likely to be free of dangerously sharp shards. You'll also need thin-set mortar and grout (both are available pre-mixed). You may also want to invest in a grout float. Finally, a clean sponge and some water can be helpful for wiping away excess grout.
How to decorate your mosaic tree stump
@traziarae
I love it so much♬ original sound - Trazia Rae
Once you have the supplies, it's time for the fun part! Start by brushing off dirt or debris from the flat surface of the tree stump or log you'll be decorating. You can sketch out a design or simply let your creativity lead the way. If you're working with a log, be sure it's upright and stable before beginning.
To start tiling, apply a small amount of mortar to one section of the surface at a time, then press your mosaic pieces into place as desired. Avoid spreading too much mortar at once, as it can set quickly and lose its stickiness. If it does, use a putty knife to scrape off the hardened mortar before applying a fresh layer. After your creation is complete, allow it to dry for an hour or two.
Next, grab your float and apply the grout in an even layer over your mosaic, allowing the substance to settle in the gaps between its pieces. Use your putty knife to scrape the grout off your mosaic's tiles or sections and into its crevices. Thoroughly wipe the top of your composition clean with a damp, but not saturated sponge, leaving the grouted lines in place. Allow your decorated stump or log to dry at least 24 hours — you can gently remove any remaining grout from the tops of your tiles with a damp scrubbing brush. Once your project is fully complete, you may wish you had more stumps or logs to adorn. But no worries! You can mosaic just about anything, including tabletops, garden walls, and flower pots.