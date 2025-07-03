A DIY Tree Log Idea That'll Add Visual Interest To Your Garden

Once you have the supplies, it's time for the fun part! Start by brushing off dirt or debris from the flat surface of the tree stump or log you'll be decorating. You can sketch out a design or simply let your creativity lead the way. If you're working with a log, be sure it's upright and stable before beginning.

To start tiling, apply a small amount of mortar to one section of the surface at a time, then press your mosaic pieces into place as desired. Avoid spreading too much mortar at once, as it can set quickly and lose its stickiness. If it does, use a putty knife to scrape off the hardened mortar before applying a fresh layer. After your creation is complete, allow it to dry for an hour or two.

Next, grab your float and apply the grout in an even layer over your mosaic, allowing the substance to settle in the gaps between its pieces. Use your putty knife to scrape the grout off your mosaic's tiles or sections and into its crevices. Thoroughly wipe the top of your composition clean with a damp, but not saturated sponge, leaving the grouted lines in place. Allow your decorated stump or log to dry at least 24 hours — you can gently remove any remaining grout from the tops of your tiles with a damp scrubbing brush. Once your project is fully complete, you may wish you had more stumps or logs to adorn. But no worries! You can mosaic just about anything, including tabletops, garden walls, and flower pots.

